Canning's Motherload
Date Saturday November 13
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOther Cinema
Emailothercine [at] hotmail.com
Phone415-648-0654
Location Details
992 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
Long-time ATA staffer Liz Canning is back in person with an award-wining feature doc! Always an avid cyclist, Liz had to search far and wide to discover the best transportation solution.,.once she had twins!! She stumbled upon a global movement to replace cars with long-frame bicycles designed to carry heavy loads, and joyfully threw herself into the world of cargo-bike inventors, advocates, and of course riders. The ultimate social revolutionizer, the sturdy and eco-conscious family vehicle connects with the earlier Suffragette cyclists, and women's seemingly endless fight for bodily autonomy. $8
For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com/index.html

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 27th, 2021 7:18 PM
