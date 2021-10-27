Long-time ATA staffer Liz Canning is back in person with an award-wining feature doc! Always an avid cyclist, Liz had to search far and wide to discover the best transportation solution.,.once she had twins!! She stumbled upon a global movement to replace cars with long-frame bicycles designed to carry heavy loads, and joyfully threw herself into the world of cargo-bike inventors, advocates, and of course riders. The ultimate social revolutionizer, the sturdy and eco-conscious family vehicle connects with the earlier Suffragette cyclists, and women's seemingly endless fight for bodily autonomy. $8

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 27th, 2021 7:18 PM