Gather at Justin Herman Plaza and bike through the City.
The Halloween ride typically features costumes and decorated bikes
|Friday October 29
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Critical Mass
|leaderless
|Gather at Justin Herman plaza
For more event information: https://www.sfcriticalmass.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 26th, 2021 8:00 PM
