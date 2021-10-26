From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium!
A rally was held at the Alameda County Board of Supervisor to oppose the use of $245 million in tax subsidies for the A's billionaire owner John Fisher for his stadium and infrastructure. Speakers from the ILWU and the community spoke out about the politicians who are voting to use tax funds for a development project benefiting a union busting billionaire who is also runs the KIPP and Rocket ship charters school chain.
ILWU 10 members and community people rallied and spoke out on October 25, 2021 to oppose the Alameda Board of Supervisors proposed plan to give $345 million in public tax subsidies to the Oakland A's billionaire owner John Fisher for a new stadium on the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.
The proposed stadium would destroy the working port of Oakland and threaten the jobs of over 80,000 maritime workers including ILWU Local 10, 34 and 75, SUP and MMP members.
Speakers also opposed the leadership of the Alameda Labor Council and Alameda County Building Trades who are supporting the tax subsidy for billionaire John Fisher which would destroy the working port of Oakland the the jobs of tens of thousands of unionized Black and Brown workers in the maritime trades.
Speakers also talked about the ocean shipping companies who are refusing to move ships to Oakland that are backlogged in Sacramento when the Port of Oakland of Oakland is available for shipping.
Speakers at the rally included ILWU Local 10 executive board member Janiero Baltrip, West Oakland community member Melody Davis who is also a retired Oakland Coliseum Unite HERE Local 2850 worker, and members of the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP which initiated the rally against the use of public funds for a new stadium on the port.
