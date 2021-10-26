top
No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium!
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Oct 26th, 2021 2:34 PM
A rally was held at the Alameda County Board of Supervisor to oppose the use of $245 million in tax subsidies for the A's billionaire owner John Fisher for his stadium and infrastructure. Speakers from the ILWU and the community spoke out about the politicians who are voting to use tax funds for a development project benefiting a union busting billionaire who is also runs the KIPP and Rocket ship charters school chain.
sm_ilwu_gabriel_.jpg
original image (570x640)
ILWU 10 members and community people rallied and spoke out on October 25, 2021 to oppose the Alameda Board of Supervisors proposed plan to give $345 million in public tax subsidies to the Oakland A's billionaire owner John Fisher for a new stadium on the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.

The proposed stadium would destroy the working port of Oakland and threaten the jobs of over 80,000 maritime workers including ILWU Local 10, 34 and 75, SUP and MMP members.

Speakers also opposed the leadership of the Alameda Labor Council and Alameda County Building Trades who are supporting the tax subsidy for billionaire John Fisher which would destroy the working port of Oakland the the jobs of tens of thousands of unionized Black and Brown workers in the maritime trades.

Speakers also talked about the ocean shipping companies who are refusing to move ships to Oakland that are backlogged in Sacramento when the Port of Oakland of Oakland is available for shipping.

Speakers at the rally included ILWU Local 10 executive board member Janiero Baltrip, West Oakland community member Melody Davis who is also a retired Oakland Coliseum Unite HERE Local 2850 worker, and members of the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP which initiated the rally against the use of public funds for a new stadium on the port.

Additional media:
Build The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's Mansion
https://youtu.be/VRBqGMgKnHM

Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft Privatization
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A

No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg

Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats
https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8

Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s

"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M

Oakland City Council Left In Dark In Coliseum Buy-out By Fisher
Kaplan to A’s: Are you ‘double-timing’ us with Portland?
https://ebcitizen.com/2019/06/14/kaplan-to-as-are-you-double-timing-us-with-portland/

Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A's
https://www.mlb.com/press-release/alameda-labor-council-afl-cio-backs-howard-terminal-ballpark-for-oakland-a-s

Andreas Cluver
https://www.portofoakland.com/people/andreas-cluver-commissioner/
Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

Sara Nelson AFA CWA President At May Day Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/_inof_Hh5Bo

This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY

For more info

UFCLP
https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
§West Oakland Resident Melody Davis Spoke Out
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Oct 26th, 2021 2:34 PM
img_2976.jpg
West Oakland Resident Melody Davis talked about the destruction and damage that Fisher's stadium development project would mean for the community.
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
§ILWU Local 10 Executive Board Member Janiero Baltrip Opposed Deal
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Oct 26th, 2021 2:34 PM
img_2984.jpg
ILWU Local 10 executive board member Janiero Baltrip talked about the devastating effect of billionaire A's owner John Fisher would have on maritime workers and the community
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
§Lisa Milos, A Member of CWA UPTE Opposed Fisher's Charter School KIPP
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Oct 26th, 2021 2:34 PM
img_2934.jpg
Lisa Milos on left who is a rank and file member of CWA UPTE at UCSF spoke out about the role of the Fisher family in trying to bust up the SFUSD public school Malcom X Academy to trying to take over rooms in the public school for the KIPP school which is run by the Fisher family.
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
§Retired Cal-OSHA Inspector Charles Rachlis Opposed The Deal
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Oct 26th, 2021 2:34 PM
img_2925.jpg
Retired Cal-OSHA inspector Charles Rachlis talked about the role of billionaire John Fisher and the capitalist Democratic Party politicians in destroying Oakland and the need for a labor party to fight for working people.
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
