Related Categories: Palestine | International | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons
Workers’ Solidarity, Mandates & the Political Economy of COVID
by Pacifiica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Monday Oct 25th, 2021 9:44 PM
Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy looks at the worker vaccine mandate, public health and the pandemic, the fight in the unions for Palestinians and the continued frame-up of Julian Assange
sm_palestine_aid_to_israel_by_us.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CRD 10-25-21 Workers’ Solidarity, Mandates, and the Political Economy of COVID

https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/10/25/workers-solidarity-mandates-and-the-political-economy-of-covid/

This week on COVID, Race, & Democracy, we look at the struggles over COVID vaccine mandates for workers with NYC TWU 100 executive board member Evangeline Byars.

Dr. Nayvin Gordon examines the policy of COVID Zero that would seek to eliminate the virus in the US.

University of Cardiff (UK) professor Fabio Vighi talks to journalist and author Max Blumenthal about the political economy of the pandemic.

Fabio Vighi’s article, “A Self-fulfilling Prophecy: System collapse and the pandemic simulation”

CUNY AFT PSC Professor Carol Lang spoke to Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer about the struggle in labor movements and unions to support Palestinians and the boycott of Israel debate among the AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Teachers members.

Thomas O’Rourke (WPFW) has an update on the case of imprisoned Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange.

Just after the bombshell revelations about the CIA plot to kidnap and assassinate WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange while he sought political asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, the Belmarsh Tribunal held its first face-to-face session at the London Convocation Hall to judge the U.S. government for its crimes against humanity in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and for the imprisonment of Julian Assange, who revealed such information.

With this process, the Belmarsh Court emulates the Bertrand Russell – Jean Paul Sartre people’s court, which sat in Stockholm and Copenhagen in 1967 to try the White House for war crimes in Vietnam.

Watch it here: The Belmarsh Tribunal: the War on terror is put on Trial

CREDITS:
Producer: Steve Zeltzer
Host/producer: Polina Vasiliev
Exec. Producers: Akua Holt, Polina Vasiliev, and Steve Zeltzer

Music:

“Games People Play” by Joe South

“Changes” by David Bowie


Additiional Links:
NYC TWU 100 Transit Workers On The Flood, Covid & The Fight For Survival
https://youtu.be/zEqbw_aBD9A
Capitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob Wallace
https://www.leftvoice.org/capitalism-breeds-pathogens-an-interview-with-epidemiologist-rob-wallace/
Get Vaxed Or Get Fired! SF MTA TWU 250a Pres Marenco On Covid & Termination Threats
https://youtu.be/XNLjaJKySKY
Zero Covid, Capitalism And The Working Class
https://youtu.be/R_m343Dqxfw
Marxist Epidemiologist Calls Bullsh*t on Antivaxxers, Details COVID's Capitalist Roots’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIhKzUnWEas
NYC CUNY AFT PSC Resolution in Support of the Palestinian People
https://www.psc-cuny.org/sites/default/files/Final_Resolution_in_Support_of_the_Palestinian_People.pdf
AFL-CIO leadership tries to block affiliate’s vote on endorsing BDS
AFL-CIO leadership cited a procedural rule to tell the San Francisco Labor Council it couldn’t even debate a resolution on BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Unemployed Epidemiologist Who Predicted the Pandemic
https://www.thenation.com/article/society/rob-wallace-profile/
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/1...
§Covid Deaths in Chicago
by Pacifiica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Monday Oct 25th, 2021 9:44 PM
sm_covid-19_deaths_in_chicago.jpg
original image (960x774)
Frontline workers particularly Black and Brown have a hiigher death rate.
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/1...
§Covid Billionaires
by Pacifiica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Monday Oct 25th, 2021 9:44 PM
sm_covid_billionaires.jpg
original image (700x505)
Under capitalism the billionaires have had massive profits while the working class and poor have been further decline in their economic conditions.
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/1...
§Workers Were Left Without PPE Resulting In Large Number Of Deaths
by Pacifiica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Monday Oct 25th, 2021 9:44 PM
sm_ny_covid_protest.jpeg
original image (1170x878)
Workers were not provided with PPE and proper ventilation and thousands died. Today workers health and safety is still under threat.
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/1...
