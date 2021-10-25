From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | International | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons
Workers’ Solidarity, Mandates & the Political Economy of COVID
Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy looks at the worker vaccine mandate, public health and the pandemic, the fight in the unions for Palestinians and the continued frame-up of Julian Assange
CRD 10-25-21 Workers’ Solidarity, Mandates, and the Political Economy of COVID
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/10/25/workers-solidarity-mandates-and-the-political-economy-of-covid/
This week on COVID, Race, & Democracy, we look at the struggles over COVID vaccine mandates for workers with NYC TWU 100 executive board member Evangeline Byars.
Dr. Nayvin Gordon examines the policy of COVID Zero that would seek to eliminate the virus in the US.
University of Cardiff (UK) professor Fabio Vighi talks to journalist and author Max Blumenthal about the political economy of the pandemic.
Fabio Vighi’s article, “A Self-fulfilling Prophecy: System collapse and the pandemic simulation”
CUNY AFT PSC Professor Carol Lang spoke to Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer about the struggle in labor movements and unions to support Palestinians and the boycott of Israel debate among the AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Teachers members.
Thomas O’Rourke (WPFW) has an update on the case of imprisoned Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange.
Just after the bombshell revelations about the CIA plot to kidnap and assassinate WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange while he sought political asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, the Belmarsh Tribunal held its first face-to-face session at the London Convocation Hall to judge the U.S. government for its crimes against humanity in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and for the imprisonment of Julian Assange, who revealed such information.
With this process, the Belmarsh Court emulates the Bertrand Russell – Jean Paul Sartre people’s court, which sat in Stockholm and Copenhagen in 1967 to try the White House for war crimes in Vietnam.
Watch it here: The Belmarsh Tribunal: the War on terror is put on Trial
CREDITS:
Producer: Steve Zeltzer
Host/producer: Polina Vasiliev
Exec. Producers: Akua Holt, Polina Vasiliev, and Steve Zeltzer
Music:
“Games People Play” by Joe South
“Changes” by David Bowie
Additiional Links:
NYC TWU 100 Transit Workers On The Flood, Covid & The Fight For Survival
https://youtu.be/zEqbw_aBD9A
Capitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob Wallace
https://www.leftvoice.org/capitalism-breeds-pathogens-an-interview-with-epidemiologist-rob-wallace/
Get Vaxed Or Get Fired! SF MTA TWU 250a Pres Marenco On Covid & Termination Threats
https://youtu.be/XNLjaJKySKY
Zero Covid, Capitalism And The Working Class
https://youtu.be/R_m343Dqxfw
Marxist Epidemiologist Calls Bullsh*t on Antivaxxers, Details COVID's Capitalist Roots’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIhKzUnWEas
NYC CUNY AFT PSC Resolution in Support of the Palestinian People
https://www.psc-cuny.org/sites/default/files/Final_Resolution_in_Support_of_the_Palestinian_People.pdf
AFL-CIO leadership tries to block affiliate’s vote on endorsing BDS
AFL-CIO leadership cited a procedural rule to tell the San Francisco Labor Council it couldn’t even debate a resolution on BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Unemployed Epidemiologist Who Predicted the Pandemic
https://www.thenation.com/article/society/rob-wallace-profile/
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/10/25/workers-solidarity-mandates-and-the-political-economy-of-covid/
This week on COVID, Race, & Democracy, we look at the struggles over COVID vaccine mandates for workers with NYC TWU 100 executive board member Evangeline Byars.
Dr. Nayvin Gordon examines the policy of COVID Zero that would seek to eliminate the virus in the US.
University of Cardiff (UK) professor Fabio Vighi talks to journalist and author Max Blumenthal about the political economy of the pandemic.
Fabio Vighi’s article, “A Self-fulfilling Prophecy: System collapse and the pandemic simulation”
CUNY AFT PSC Professor Carol Lang spoke to Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer about the struggle in labor movements and unions to support Palestinians and the boycott of Israel debate among the AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Teachers members.
Thomas O’Rourke (WPFW) has an update on the case of imprisoned Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange.
Just after the bombshell revelations about the CIA plot to kidnap and assassinate WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange while he sought political asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, the Belmarsh Tribunal held its first face-to-face session at the London Convocation Hall to judge the U.S. government for its crimes against humanity in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and for the imprisonment of Julian Assange, who revealed such information.
With this process, the Belmarsh Court emulates the Bertrand Russell – Jean Paul Sartre people’s court, which sat in Stockholm and Copenhagen in 1967 to try the White House for war crimes in Vietnam.
Watch it here: The Belmarsh Tribunal: the War on terror is put on Trial
CREDITS:
Producer: Steve Zeltzer
Host/producer: Polina Vasiliev
Exec. Producers: Akua Holt, Polina Vasiliev, and Steve Zeltzer
Music:
“Games People Play” by Joe South
“Changes” by David Bowie
Additiional Links:
NYC TWU 100 Transit Workers On The Flood, Covid & The Fight For Survival
https://youtu.be/zEqbw_aBD9A
Capitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob Wallace
https://www.leftvoice.org/capitalism-breeds-pathogens-an-interview-with-epidemiologist-rob-wallace/
Get Vaxed Or Get Fired! SF MTA TWU 250a Pres Marenco On Covid & Termination Threats
https://youtu.be/XNLjaJKySKY
Zero Covid, Capitalism And The Working Class
https://youtu.be/R_m343Dqxfw
Marxist Epidemiologist Calls Bullsh*t on Antivaxxers, Details COVID's Capitalist Roots’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIhKzUnWEas
NYC CUNY AFT PSC Resolution in Support of the Palestinian People
https://www.psc-cuny.org/sites/default/files/Final_Resolution_in_Support_of_the_Palestinian_People.pdf
AFL-CIO leadership tries to block affiliate’s vote on endorsing BDS
AFL-CIO leadership cited a procedural rule to tell the San Francisco Labor Council it couldn’t even debate a resolution on BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Unemployed Epidemiologist Who Predicted the Pandemic
https://www.thenation.com/article/society/rob-wallace-profile/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network