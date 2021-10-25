Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy looks at the worker vaccine mandate, public health and the pandemic, the fight in the unions for Palestinians and the continued frame-up of Julian Assange

CRD 10-25-21 Workers’ Solidarity, Mandates, and the Political Economy of COVIDThis week on COVID, Race, & Democracy, we look at the struggles over COVID vaccine mandates for workers with NYC TWU 100 executive board member Evangeline Byars.Dr. Nayvin Gordon examines the policy of COVID Zero that would seek to eliminate the virus in the US.University of Cardiff (UK) professor Fabio Vighi talks to journalist and author Max Blumenthal about the political economy of the pandemic.Fabio Vighi’s article, “A Self-fulfilling Prophecy: System collapse and the pandemic simulation”CUNY AFT PSC Professor Carol Lang spoke to Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer about the struggle in labor movements and unions to support Palestinians and the boycott of Israel debate among the AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Teachers members.Thomas O’Rourke (WPFW) has an update on the case of imprisoned Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange.Just after the bombshell revelations about the CIA plot to kidnap and assassinate WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange while he sought political asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, the Belmarsh Tribunal held its first face-to-face session at the London Convocation Hall to judge the U.S. government for its crimes against humanity in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and for the imprisonment of Julian Assange, who revealed such information.With this process, the Belmarsh Court emulates the Bertrand Russell – Jean Paul Sartre people’s court, which sat in Stockholm and Copenhagen in 1967 to try the White House for war crimes in Vietnam.Watch it here: The Belmarsh Tribunal: the War on terror is put on TrialCREDITS:Producer: Steve ZeltzerHost/producer: Polina VasilievExec. Producers: Akua Holt, Polina Vasiliev, and Steve ZeltzerMusic:“Games People Play” by Joe South“Changes” by David BowieAdditiional Links:NYC TWU 100 Transit Workers On The Flood, Covid & The Fight For SurvivalCapitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob WallaceGet Vaxed Or Get Fired! SF MTA TWU 250a Pres Marenco On Covid & Termination ThreatsZero Covid, Capitalism And The Working ClassMarxist Epidemiologist Calls Bullsh*t on Antivaxxers, Details COVID's Capitalist Roots’NYC CUNY AFT PSC Resolution in Support of the Palestinian PeopleAFL-CIO leadership tries to block affiliate’s vote on endorsing BDSAFL-CIO leadership cited a procedural rule to tell the San Francisco Labor Council it couldn’t even debate a resolution on BDS.The Unemployed Epidemiologist Who Predicted the Pandemic