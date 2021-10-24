top
Facing Eviction with KQED's 'SOLD OUT'
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday November 13
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorKQED Live
Location Details
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Sat, Nov 13, 4-5:30pm Pacific time, in person and livestream

KQED's housing podcast takes on eviction. Join "SOLD OUT" hosts Erin Baldassari and Molly Solomon live as they pull apart the problem of eviction with people from the frontlines of the struggle for housing in the Bay Area.

Through data deep dives and personal stories, you'll learn about the physical, financial and psychological strain that eviction places on thousands of Californians each year; how history, race, money and policy influence who gets displaced; and how for some "mom and pop" landowners, losing rental income might mean losing everything.

Got your own housing story to tell or need help with a rental issue? We'll have a producer on-site to help you record your story and resources available for tenants and landlords.

Guests:
Tim Thomas, Research Director, Urban Displacement Project
Anne Tamiko Omura, Executive Director, Eviction Defense Center
Krista Gulbransen, Executive Director, Berkeley Rental Housing Coalition

$15 - In Person, Free - Livestream.
sm_748_v0.jpg
original image (2560x1280)
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/events/178995178397

