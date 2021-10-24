Fri, Nov 5, 7-8:30pm Pacific time, in person and livestream



Chef and activist Reem Assil joins "Check Please! Bay Area" Producer Cecilia Phillips to discuss her work to reform the restaurant industry for a sustainable and community-rooted food culture. She'll serve up small bites for the audience as well, teaching us about what goes into some of her favorite dishes.



Reem Assil founded Reem's with a passion for the flavors of Arab street-corner bakeries and the vibrant communities where they're located. Growing up in a Palestinian-Syrian household, Reem was surrounded by the aromas and tastes of food from the homeland and the connections they evoked of her heritage, family, and community. Before dedicating herself to a culinary career, Reem worked for a decade as a community and labor organizer, and brings the warmth of community to all her events. She has worked with the Bay Area's esteemed cooperative bakery Arizmendi Bakery & Pizzeria, Grace Street Catering, Local Flavors, and several local chefs. She is a graduate of the competitive food business incubator program, La Cocina, and business accelerator program ICA: Fund Good Jobs. Reem was a 2018 James Beard Semi-Finalist for Best Chef West, San Francisco Magazine's 2018 Chef of the Year and San Francisco Chronicle's 2017 Rising Star Chef.



$10 - In Person, Free - Livestream. For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/events/178966923887

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 24th, 2021 11:23 PM