Fri, Nov 5, 7-8:30pm Pacific time, in person and livestream
Chef and activist Reem Assil joins "Check Please! Bay Area" Producer Cecilia Phillips to discuss her work to reform the restaurant industry for a sustainable and community-rooted food culture. She'll serve up small bites for the audience as well, teaching us about what goes into some of her favorite dishes.
Reem Assil founded Reem's with a passion for the flavors of Arab street-corner bakeries and the vibrant communities where they're located. Growing up in a Palestinian-Syrian household, Reem was surrounded by the aromas and tastes of food from the homeland and the connections they evoked of her heritage, family, and community. Before dedicating herself to a culinary career, Reem worked for a decade as a community and labor organizer, and brings the warmth of community to all her events. She has worked with the Bay Area's esteemed cooperative bakery Arizmendi Bakery & Pizzeria, Grace Street Catering, Local Flavors, and several local chefs. She is a graduate of the competitive food business incubator program, La Cocina, and business accelerator program ICA: Fund Good Jobs. Reem was a 2018 James Beard Semi-Finalist for Best Chef West, San Francisco Magazine's 2018 Chef of the Year and San Francisco Chronicle's 2017 Rising Star Chef.
$10 - In Person, Free - Livestream.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
|Chef Reem Assil
|Date
|Friday November 05
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|KQED Live
|Location Details
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/events/178966923887
