Thur, Nov 4, 7-8:30pm Pacific time, in person and livestream



Julian Brave NoiseCat, an indigenous writer and political strategist, will be in conversation with Climate Reporter Ezra David Romero to talk about his in-process book, "We Survived the Night". The novel weaves together reporting on Indigenous peoples in the United States and Canada with a personal narrative about his own journey as a young writer. This event will highlight NoiseCat's influences through onstage performances and readings.



Julian's work cuts across the fields of journalism, policy, research, art, activism and advocacy, often engaging multiple disciplines at once. He is the Vice President of Policy & Strategy with Data for Progress, a think tank, and a fellow at the Type Media Center. The belief that Indigenous peoples can contribute to understanding and addressing the world's most pressing challenges inspires his work. In 2021, he was named to the TIME100 Next list of emerging leaders. "The climate crisis will be at the center of our public life for the foreseeable future," Bill McKibben wrote in the magazine's citation. "And NoiseCat-no question-will continue to work from the center of that center." Raised in a single-mother household in Oakland, California, Julian is a proud member of the Canim Lake Band Tsq'escen and a descendant of the Lil'Wat Nation of Mount Currie.



$10 - In Person, Free - Livestream. For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/events/178963363237

