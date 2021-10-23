NO COPS NO FEE
MAKE BART & MUNI FREE
Castro Muni Station
(Market & Castro / SF)
Saturday October 30, 2021
6-7pm
Mask Up /// Dress UP
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / QueerView events for the week of 10/30/2021
|No Cops No Fee Make Bart & Muni Free
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 30
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|gay shame
|gayshame [at] riseup.net
|Location Details
|Castro MUNI station, Castro and Market Street in San Francisco
|
For more event information: http://gayshame.net
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 23rd, 2021 11:51 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network