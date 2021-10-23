SF Speakout/Rally: Let Cuba Live, Stop the U.S. Blockade, No CIA Coups!
Sunday, October 31 @ 1pm
Powell + Market Street, San Francisco
Sponsored by: Answer Coalition - Bay Area, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee
As the delta variant of COVID became the dominant strain worldwide, Cuba also suffered a significant spike in positive cases and deaths. But thanks to Cuba's own vaccines and free, universal public health system, the island is coming out of the pandemic crisis.
By Nov. 15, 92% of the whole population will be fully vaccinated, with all children 2 years old and up also benefiting. Yet, this is precisely the reason that the U.S. government is threatening Cuba with more sanctions, and is funding right-wing, counterrevolutionary groups to try to recreate the chaos they attempted on July 11.
On the very day, November 15, that Cuba's tourism will open up again, and children will go to school fully vaccinated, is when the threat of protests on that day have been called by tiny groups that admit to receiving U.S. funding.
Please join us on Sunday, October 31, at 1 pm for a rally to demand Let Cuba Live, Stop the U.S. Blockade, No CIA Coups!
We will meet at Powell and Market, San Francisco. Let's make some noise in solidarity with Cuba!
Please contact answer [at] answersf.org or 415-821-6545 to endorse or for any further info
