

NO MORE Tax Dollars For Billionaire Fisher's Stadium

Not A Penney More For Union Buster And Billionaire GAP & A's Owner John Fisher

Rally & Press Conference

Tuesday October 26, 2021 8:30 AM



Alameda Board of Supervisors

1221 Oak St.

Oakland, CA

Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party

https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/



It is time to stop the transfer of $245 million of tax funds to A's owner John Fisher for the infratructure costs for his proposed billiion dollar stadium and property development on Port of Oakland Howard Terminal.



This privatization of the port for. billionaires massive property devevelopment of hotels and 3,000 million dollar condos that will drive more Black, Brown and working class people out of West Oakland and the City.



This project which is opposed by the ILWU and ALL maritime unions would wreck the Port of Oakland which employs more than 80,000 mostly unionized workers.



Behind this scam is Mayor Schaff, Nancy Skinner, Rob Bonta and Governor Gavin Newsom who signed Skinner and Bonta's bill to fund the stadium with tax dollars and allowed the privatization of the Port.



Unfortunately the officials of the Alameda County Building Trades and the Alameda Labor Council are pushing this project using public money for a billionaire's stadium.



Apparently they don't give a damn if the ILWU and other martime workers have their jobs destroyed by the privatization of the Port. They are now taking their marching orders not from the needs of the working class but a billionaires drive for more profits by taking the City and County hostage.



Fisher also controls and funds the union bustiing charter chain KIPP and Rocketship and his A's manager Dave Kaval is on the board of Rocketship. While they are trying to grab port land they are stealing school site properties and privatizing public education. Why are these union officials continuing to reward this billionaire?



It is time to stand up and say NO to this anti-working class project. While tens of thousands in Oakland are living in tents and on the streets we must stop another penny going to this billionarie and put tax dollars in working class and public housing.



Stand UP & Speak Out Against Ripping Off The People of Oakland and Busting Unions.



for more information

committeeforlaborparty(at)gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/

https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com





Danny Glover On A's Stadium, Gentrification, Murals & Labor

https://youtu.be/1ku_c_SnoDI

"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal

https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M

Oakland Port Privatization, Labor, Gentrification & Racism: Report By ILWU Local 10 Derrick Muhammad

https://youtu.be/I1qTzwMNENA

Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s

ILWU Internationalism, Class Struggle & Class Collaboration In Oakland

https://youtu.be/kDO-HG5-Yys

Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats

https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8

Privatization, The Port Of Oakland and Labor

https://youtu.be/KH-ARujOeDQ

ILWU 10 Speakers Protest John Fisher A's Stadium On Howard Terminal At Oakland Port Commission

https://youtu.be/t2oElKU9vPM

This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal

https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY

On May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public Education

https://youtu.be/uZB-hG5hw0c



Production of Labor Video Project

