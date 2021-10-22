Rally To RESTORE MUNI LINES!
10-28-2021
Thursday @ 4:00pm
Grove St. between Van Ness & Polk St
We have been waiting for a while!
Join a CITY-WIDE coalition of riders from different neighborhoods to demand SFMTA to restore all lines to pre-pandemic levels!
For more info: equitywithmuni [at] gmail.com
