A press conference and concert in opposition to Seeno (Discovery Homes) and Phil Tagami.
The Concord city council will be making a final decision whether to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Seeno (Discovery Homes) and their partner Phil Tagami (yes, that Phil Tagami). At stake is the master developer contract for the Concord Naval Weapons Station redevelopment project.
Seeno's history of breaking environmental law has drawn opposition from various environmental groups and community members. The development project is in an ecologically sensitive area along the Concord hillside.
Concord needs green neighborhoods, green jobs, and parks that honor the ecological diversity of the Bay Area. Seeno and Tagami are the wrong development team.
East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
|Date
|Tuesday October 26
|Time
|3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|A Concordian
|Location Details
|Concord city hall, 1950 Parkside Drive
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 22nd, 2021 11:41 AM
