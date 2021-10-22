



WHERE: Start at CalSTRS Headquarters, 100 Waterfront Pl, West Sacramento, CA 95605, then march to the CA State Capitol for rally



Join a national day of action against police brutality AND international climate strike day — join Youth vs Apocalypse, Fossil Free California, Last Chance Alliance, and others to call for real climate justice in the lead-up to COP26 climate talks.



In honor of the stolen lives of Black, Indigenous, people of color to police violence and environmental racism, and the stolen futures of the youth and unborn from the climate crisis, the action will call for climate justice and real climate leadership from all levels.



DEMANDS:



--Governor Newsom must STOP new fossil fuel permits, DROP existing oil drilling, and ROLL out 2,500 ft. health and safety buffers.



--The California Democratic Party must vote NO to accepting money from fossil fuel companies and law enforcement.



--CalSTRS, the teachers’ pension fund, must divest $6 billion from fossil fuel companies.



--Congress and Biden must stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency.



Not in Sacramento? No problem. Take action online by sending letters of solidarity here:



Rain or shine, meet at 11am at 100 Waterfront Place, West Sacramento. For Covid safety, please mask up.



Speakers from the Sunrise Movement, Anti Police Terror Project -Sacramento, Fridays for Future - Sacramento, Mental Health First, and CA Youth vs Big Oil will share at the Capitol.



ORGANIZATIONS:



Sacramento Area Black Caucus

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People of CA

Fridays for Future Sacramento

350 Sacramento

Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign

CA Democratic Progressive Caucus

Sacramento Climate Coalition

California Youth vs. Big Oil

Sunrise Movement

Youth vs. Apocalypse

Fossil Free California

Last Chance Alliance

Oil & Gas Action Network

Earth Guardians Bay Area

Extinction Rebellion SF

Extinction Rebellion Sacramento

Latino Information & Resource Center

Indivisible Yolo

Indivisible Ross Valley

350 Contra Costa

The Climate Center

Interfaith Climate Action Network of Contra Costa County

2020 Coalition Sacramento

CA Green New Deal Coalition

Center for Biological Diversity

