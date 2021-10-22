top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 10/22/2021
March for Stolen Lives & Stolen Futures: Stop Police Violence and Environmental Racism
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 22
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorIndigenous, POC & Environmental groups
Location Details
SACRAMENTO: Start at CalSTRS Headquarters, 100 Waterfront Pl, West Sacramento, CA 95605, then march to the CA State Capitol for rally

Wear a Mask. Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
WHEN: Friday, October 22, 11 AM

WHERE: Start at CalSTRS Headquarters, 100 Waterfront Pl, West Sacramento, CA 95605, then march to the CA State Capitol for rally

Join a national day of action against police brutality AND international climate strike day — join Youth vs Apocalypse, Fossil Free California, Last Chance Alliance, and others to call for real climate justice in the lead-up to COP26 climate talks.

In honor of the stolen lives of Black, Indigenous, people of color to police violence and environmental racism, and the stolen futures of the youth and unborn from the climate crisis, the action will call for climate justice and real climate leadership from all levels.

DEMANDS:

--Governor Newsom must STOP new fossil fuel permits, DROP existing oil drilling, and ROLL out 2,500 ft. health and safety buffers.

--The California Democratic Party must vote NO to accepting money from fossil fuel companies and law enforcement.

--CalSTRS, the teachers’ pension fund, must divest $6 billion from fossil fuel companies.

--Congress and Biden must stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency.

Not in Sacramento? No problem. Take action online by sending letters of solidarity here: https://linktr.ee/marchforstolenlivesandfutures

Rain or shine, meet at 11am at 100 Waterfront Place, West Sacramento. For Covid safety, please mask up.

Speakers from the Sunrise Movement, Anti Police Terror Project -Sacramento, Fridays for Future - Sacramento, Mental Health First, and CA Youth vs Big Oil will share at the Capitol.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Sacramento Area Black Caucus
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People of CA
Fridays for Future Sacramento
350 Sacramento
Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign
CA Democratic Progressive Caucus
Sacramento Climate Coalition
California Youth vs. Big Oil
Sunrise Movement
Youth vs. Apocalypse
Fossil Free California
Last Chance Alliance
Oil & Gas Action Network
Earth Guardians Bay Area
Extinction Rebellion SF
Extinction Rebellion Sacramento
Latino Information & Resource Center
Indivisible Yolo
Indivisible Ross Valley
350 Contra Costa
The Climate Center
Interfaith Climate Action Network of Contra Costa County
2020 Coalition Sacramento
CA Green New Deal Coalition
Center for Biological Diversity
sm_sac.jpg
original image (846x960)
For more event information: https://www.sunflower-alliance.org/march-f...

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 22nd, 2021 9:18 AM
