



FB post:



𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏𝐭𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨.



Bring yourself, friends, colleagues, neighbors, schoolmates, children, and community for a climate crisis demonstration to let the powers that be know, we are watching them!



We will march with signs, hand crafted puppets, banners, a safety team and each other to call for our right to a safe and healthy planet for future generations by Non-Violent Direct Action.



Schedule of Events:



12:30pm- 1pm

Meet at The Ferry Building, grab signs and get ready to march.



1pm-2pm

March along the scenic Embarcadero, the route is 2 miles, flat and wheelchair accessible



2pm-3:30pm

End at Aquatic park near Hyde St. Pier for a short rally.





COP26 REBELLION



The United Nations COP26 in Glasgow this November 2021 has the stated aim of “uniting the world to tackle climate change”. Yet at the previous 25 United Nations Climate Change Conferences since 1995, world leaders have repeatedly failed to deliver on this.



𝕎𝕖 𝕨𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕟𝕠𝕥 𝕒𝕔𝕔𝕖𝕡𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕒𝕚𝕝𝕦𝕣𝕖 – 𝕘𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕟𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤 𝕞𝕦𝕤𝕥 𝕒𝕔𝕥 𝕟𝕠𝕨!



“Stop killing us” is the message from XR Global South groups already suffering the most catastrophic consequences of climate change. We must also provide a voice for the world's millions of species and future generations who cannot speak for themselves.



XR will continue demanding immediate action to tackle the climate and ecological emergency in the run up to, during and beyond COP26.



Join us. Together we will tell these leaders to listen.



NOTE: Extinction Rebellion is a 100% non-violent civil disobedience movement aimed at nothing less than radical system change. Our rebellion is fueled by our love for humanity and for all life on earth.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 21st, 2021 6:15 PM