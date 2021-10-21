Bay Area COP26 Rebellion: March & Rally to Demand Climate Emergency Action Now!
FB post: https://www.facebook.com/events/285993663348587/
𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏𝐭𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨.
Bring yourself, friends, colleagues, neighbors, schoolmates, children, and community for a climate crisis demonstration to let the powers that be know, we are watching them!
We will march with signs, hand crafted puppets, banners, a safety team and each other to call for our right to a safe and healthy planet for future generations by Non-Violent Direct Action.
Schedule of Events:
12:30pm- 1pm
Meet at The Ferry Building, grab signs and get ready to march.
1pm-2pm
March along the scenic Embarcadero, the route is 2 miles, flat and wheelchair accessible
2pm-3:30pm
End at Aquatic park near Hyde St. Pier for a short rally.
COP26 REBELLION
The United Nations COP26 in Glasgow this November 2021 has the stated aim of “uniting the world to tackle climate change”. Yet at the previous 25 United Nations Climate Change Conferences since 1995, world leaders have repeatedly failed to deliver on this.
𝕎𝕖 𝕨𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕟𝕠𝕥 𝕒𝕔𝕔𝕖𝕡𝕥 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕒𝕚𝕝𝕦𝕣𝕖 – 𝕘𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕟𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤 𝕞𝕦𝕤𝕥 𝕒𝕔𝕥 𝕟𝕠𝕨!
“Stop killing us” is the message from XR Global South groups already suffering the most catastrophic consequences of climate change. We must also provide a voice for the world's millions of species and future generations who cannot speak for themselves.
XR will continue demanding immediate action to tackle the climate and ecological emergency in the run up to, during and beyond COP26.
Join us. Together we will tell these leaders to listen.
NOTE: Extinction Rebellion is a 100% non-violent civil disobedience movement aimed at nothing less than radical system change. Our rebellion is fueled by our love for humanity and for all life on earth.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 11/11/2021
|Bay Area COP26 Rebellion: March & Rally to Demand Climate Emergency Action Now!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday November 11
|Time
|12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Extinction Rebellion, 350.org, more grps
|Location Details
|
San Francisco Ferry Building, 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111; Peaceful protest
Wear a Mask. Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
|
For more event information: https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/posts...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 21st, 2021 6:15 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network