Location: Outside of BlackRock HQ, 400 Howard St, San Francisco, CA



Date & Time: October 29, 2021, 9:00am - 1:00pm



More info:



SCHEDULE:



9am-1pm: STREET MURAL ACTION: Help paint a block-long street mural with paint made from CA wildfire ashes and charcoal.



10:30am-12:30pm: YOUTH MARCH: led by Youth vs. Apocalypse.





BlackRock, Banks and Biden: Stop Setting Our World on Fire!



BlackRock is a private equity firm, and one of the world’s biggest financiers of climate fires, climate chaos and deforestation. BlackRock investments set the world on fire, from CA to the Amazon.



Join the SF Bay Area climate justice community for this street mural action initiated by Indigenous leaders from the NDN Collective, Idle No More SF Bay, AIM Foothills Central California Chapter, and CA MMIWP2S.



Youth Vs. Apocalypse will also be turning out in numbers as part of an international day of action being called against companies financing the climate crisis and leading a march.



#DefundClimateChaos for a #FossilFreeFuture Global Day of Action on the eve of the Glasgow Climate Summit.



DEFUND CLIMATE CHAOS, STOP VIOLATIONS OF INDIGENOUS SOVEREIGNTY AND HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES!





(Artwork below by Jackie Fawn:

