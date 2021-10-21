top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 10/29/2021
SF March & Street Mural: Defund Climate Chaos & Fossil Fuels Global Day of Action
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 29
Time 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion, Youth v Apocolypse more
Location Details
Outside of BlackRock HQ, 400 Howard St., San Francisco, CA

Wear a Mask. Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
SF March & Street Mural: Defund Climate Chaos & Fossil Fuels Global Day of Action

Location: Outside of BlackRock HQ, 400 Howard St, San Francisco, CA

Date & Time: October 29, 2021, 9:00am - 1:00pm

More info: https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/posts/2021/10/defund-climate-chaos/

SCHEDULE:

9am-1pm: STREET MURAL ACTION: Help paint a block-long street mural with paint made from CA wildfire ashes and charcoal.

10:30am-12:30pm: YOUTH MARCH: led by Youth vs. Apocalypse.


BlackRock, Banks and Biden: Stop Setting Our World on Fire!

BlackRock is a private equity firm, and one of the world’s biggest financiers of climate fires, climate chaos and deforestation. BlackRock investments set the world on fire, from CA to the Amazon.

Join the SF Bay Area climate justice community for this street mural action initiated by Indigenous leaders from the NDN Collective, Idle No More SF Bay, AIM Foothills Central California Chapter, and CA MMIWP2S.

Youth Vs. Apocalypse will also be turning out in numbers as part of an international day of action being called against companies financing the climate crisis and leading a march.

#DefundClimateChaos for a #FossilFreeFuture Global Day of Action on the eve of the Glasgow Climate Summit.

DEFUND CLIMATE CHAOS, STOP VIOLATIONS OF INDIGENOUS SOVEREIGNTY AND HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES!


(Artwork below by Jackie Fawn: https://www.jackiefawn.com/)
sm_br.jpg
original image (1200x960)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 21st, 2021 4:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 192.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code