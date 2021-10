*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE* October 21, 2021



Group Announces Voter Initiative For Santa Cruz.

Bob Morgan / ourdowntownourfuture [at] gmail.com / 831-200-4133https:/ http://www.ourdowntownourfuture.org Group Announces Voter Initiative For DowntownSanta Cruz, CA — A new CA FPPC campaign committee, “Our Downtown, Our Future,” is set toinitiate a signature-gathering campaign in order to qualify their proposed ballot measure for a vote in theCity of Santa Cruz’s November 2022 election.The voter initiative would amend the Santa Cruz General Plan, Downtown Plan, and Local CoastalProgram to steer the city toward what the group calls “a better way” for affordable housing, the Farmers’Market and the Library, rather than the City’s proposed six to seven-level development on Parking Lot 4,on Cedar Street.The group says there are four core goals of the measure:● Prioritizing 100% affordable housing on specific City-owned lots downtown, including Lot 7 onFront Street.● Creating a dedicated funding stream for affordable housing by using parking revenue saved fromnot building an unnecessary garage. Parking revenue would also supplement Measure S funds forLibrary renovation and improvements on Lot 4 for the Farmers’ Market and community space.● Preserving the large, sunny and centrally located Lot 4 parcel as the optimal permanent locationof the Farmers’ Market, saving 10 Heritage trees, and creating the potential for a future greencommunity space – a Downtown Commons.● Renovating the City’s Downtown Library at its historic Civic Center location.The measure addresses the City’s housing crisis by prioritizing development of affordable housing.