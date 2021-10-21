The Virtues of a 28-hour Week: Work less, pollute less by Claire Lecoeuvre

Thursday Oct 21st, 2021 6:18 AM

The number of workers is growing faster than the amount of work available. We live in a society where work is poorly distributed. Three days off for every four days worked could be liberating. The goal would be increased well-being, gaining time and losing a kind of consumption not really synonymous with pleasure & happiness.