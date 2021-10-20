top
Press Conference demanding reparations for the Ahmadi family & end to the US terror drone
Date Thursday October 21
Time 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorEleanor Levine, CodePink & Ban Killer Droens
Location Details
Congress woman Barbara Lee’s office (outside)
1 Kaiser Plaza
Oakland 94612
Thursday, 11:00am, Press Conference demanding reparations for the Afghan Ahmadi family & end to the US terror drone program

In person

Congress woman Barbara Lee’s office (outside)
1 Kaiser Plaza
Oakland 94612

Join CodePink and Ban Killer Drones, demands for reparations to the Ahmadi family, who lost 10 family members, including 7 young children and 3 adults, in the 10.29.21 drone murders in Kabul, Afghanistan. The US terror drone program must end!

$30 Million Minimum in Reparations for Afghan Family Demanded by U.S. National Group Opposing Drone Attacks

Ban Killer Drones, a national network opposed to drone attacks, is calling for reparation payments of at least $3 million for each of the 10 members of the Afghan Ahmadi family killed on August 29, 2021, by a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone. The group says thousands of others killed by U.S. drones deserve similar payments, which should be made under the oversight of Congress’ Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.

For info contact: eleanorlevinee [at] gmail.com
