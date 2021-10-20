11:00 AM - 11:45 AM





In person



Congress woman Barbara Lee’s office (outside)

1 Kaiser Plaza

Oakland 94612



Join CodePink and Ban Killer Drones, demands for reparations to the Ahmadi family, who lost 10 family members, including 7 young children and 3 adults, in the 10.29.21 drone murders in Kabul, Afghanistan. The US terror drone program must end!



$30 Million Minimum in Reparations for Afghan Family Demanded by U.S. National Group Opposing Drone Attacks



Ban Killer Drones, a national network opposed to drone attacks, is calling for reparation payments of at least $3 million for each of the 10 members of the Afghan Ahmadi family killed on August 29, 2021, by a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone. The group says thousands of others killed by U.S. drones deserve similar payments, which should be made under the oversight of Congress’ Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.



