Related Categories: Peninsula | Arts + Action
"Mark, You're Fired": Protesters Demand Zuckerberg's Removal as Facebook CEO
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
What was the ruckus in front of the Palo Alto home of Mark Zuckerberg on the afternoon of October 17? A caravan of about 20 cars that started with a decorating party at a nearby school parking lot descended on the Crescent Park neighborhood of the Facebook CEO...with their demand.
sm_zucktvthumbs.jpeg
original image (5030x3347)
Photos by Teri Vershel, Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

Facebook Users Union recently launched a #FireZuck campaign to tell Facebook that it’s time for Mark Zuckerberg to go. Members of Indivisible SF Peninsula & CA-14, Raging Grannies, Radical Women, CodePink Women for Peace and others joined their protest in front of CEO Zuckerberg’s house on October 17.

Tracy Rosenberg of Media Alliance spoke outside the Zuckerberg Palo Alto home (which is just one of many) and said, “One person—especially someone who has such poor judgement—should not have sole power to decide what social media content will reach billions of people. Facebook needs new leadership that prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of its users and the global public.” She added that protesters were there to deliver the CEO a symbolic "pink slip."

A CodePink Women for Peace member brought out several pink slips. One of the Radical Women slipped a rosey negligee over her head with purpose and the action began. Raging Grannies in vintage hats led chants including, "Hey hey, ho ho, Zuckerberg has got to go!" and the crowd spontaneously shouted, "Mark, You're fired!"

It wasn't long before local residents came out to see what the noise was all about. One of the neighbors lamented that the Zuckerberg household fills the street with a constant stream of contractors. "Can the Raging Grannies help me with that?" they asked.

Protest organizers chose the date of October 17 for their demonstration because on that day in 2019 Zuckerberg made a shocking announcement. In a speech at Georgetown University, he said that the social media giant would let politicians and political campaigns lie on Facebook without any consequences. "And it’s just been one bad decision after another since then,” said Ted Lewis, Human Rights Director at Global Exchange.

In addition to the organizations mentioned above, other groups say that truth should matter on social media and endorsed the action. They include Resist SF, Vigil for Democracy, Diablo Rising Tide and more.

§Decorating cars ahead of caravan take-off
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zuckmbwajan_1.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
§Banners and signs and plenty of tape
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_tvershel-69770.jpeg
original image (6048x4024)
§On a Raging Granny's signal
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zucktvrobertaa_1.jpeg
original image (5896x4024)
Ready for takeoff
§Arrival!
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zuckcars2_1.jpeg
original image (5926x3943)
Get the Zuck Out!
§On "Z" street
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zuckvintagemarni.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
§At Z's gate
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zucktvatgate_1.jpg
original image (5943x3954)
§Radical Women Call for Publicly Owned Social Media
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zucktvrw.jpeg
original image (5643x3755)
§On the street
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zucktvtakestreet.jpg
original image (5684x3782)
§Chanting
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zucktvmbwamarnchant.jpg
original image (5888x3918)
§CodePink and Radical Women
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zuckcpandrw_1.jpeg
original image (5113x3402)
Ready to deliver a Pink Slip, symbolic of firing
§Facebook Lies Cost Lives
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zucktvliescostlivesd.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
Zuckerberg let political and military leaders use Facebook to encourage hatred against women, people of color and religious minorities, which resulted in real-life harms and human rights violations. He allowed right-wing extremists to use Facebook to organize violent protests like the January 6th assault on the US capitol. He let conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines spread so quickly on Facebook that they outpace true health information that could save people’s lives.
§Media on the left
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zucktvmedia.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
Three TV stations, radio, and print reporters
§#firezuck hashtag
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zucktvfirezuckhash.jpg
original image (5896x3923)
§#firezuck
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zuckgrannylf_1.jpg
original image (5762x3834)
After making a ruckus on "Z" street, the caravan made its way around the streets of Palo Alto, drove onto Stanford campus and headed back for an encore appearance at Zuck's.
§handmade and printed signs
by Facebook Users Unite
Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 2:49 AM
sm_zucktvcar1_1.jpg
original image (6048x4024)
The Raging Grannies want to thank our local high school intern who painted banners.
