Day Workers in Mountain View Mark 25 Years with Celebration by Felicity

Wednesday Oct 20th, 2021 12:22 AM

Music by Los Jornaleros del Norte and others, dance performances by Orgullo Latino Mountain View High School and more! It's been 25 years since the Mountain View Day Worker Center was established and the community of this city celebrated with great flair. Thank you day workers!

Photos by Jack Owicki, Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



Day workers are among the most vulnerable members of our communities. They are the least paid, most unprotected, and most frequently injured members of the domestic work force. They are front-line targets of anti-immigrant hostility and anti-soliciting ordinances. Day workers on the street are often exploited by unscrupulous employers who take advantage of them, and that's where Mountain View's Day Worker Center fills a crucial need.



Celebrating 25 years on October 3, the Mountain View center was established in 1996 by day workers, community activists and elected officials. The Center provides job-matching for workers and employers and is a resource for education and many other amenities. During the pandemic, the Center has been a designated location for Covid vaccinations, with a public health van bringing the service directly to their door.