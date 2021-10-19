Rally and Street Fair



We demand RCD (Resources for Community Development) drop out of UC’s plan to destroy People’s Park!



We demand tenant-controlled public housing and open public space!



Join us outside real estate developer RCD’s offices to demand actual solutions to the housing and economic crises and learn the truth about RCD’s crisis profiteering model.



November 10 @ Noon



2220 Oxford St Berkeley

RCD Offices, Oxford at Allston



1 block east of Berkeley BART

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 19th, 2021 7:08 PM