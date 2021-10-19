top
Halloween Eve Fundraiser: Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
Date Saturday October 30
Time 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorHarm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
Please join us on October 30th for a special spooky fundraising event hosted at SubRosa Community Space. The event will run from 5:30pm-9:30pm. We will have musical performances from Chaotic Futch, Kite Hands Glowing, Revel, and more. This will be an outdoor event in the beautiful SubRosa courtyard. There is a sliding scale door fee of $15-50, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

To keep each other safe we are implementing some COVID-19 safety policies. Masks are required for all attendees. If you provide proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 a surgical or cloth mask is acceptable, if you cannot you will be provided with a KN95 mask. Children of all ages are welcome if they are masked.

In addition to the performances, we will have volunteers conducting Tarot readings and selling our rad new t-shirts. If you are unable to join us please consider donating through our GoFundMe or contacting us to purchase a t-shirt!

https://gofund.me/5d6a04ff
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1632391192...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 19th, 2021 11:27 AM
by Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
Tuesday Oct 19th, 2021 11:27 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1632391192...
