Please join us on October 30th for a special spooky fundraising event hosted at SubRosa Community Space. The event will run from 5:30pm-9:30pm. We will have musical performances from Chaotic Futch, Kite Hands Glowing, Revel, and more. This will be an outdoor event in the beautiful SubRosa courtyard. There is a sliding scale door fee of $15-50, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
To keep each other safe we are implementing some COVID-19 safety policies. Masks are required for all attendees. If you provide proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 a surgical or cloth mask is acceptable, if you cannot you will be provided with a KN95 mask. Children of all ages are welcome if they are masked.
In addition to the performances, we will have volunteers conducting Tarot readings and selling our rad new t-shirts. If you are unable to join us please consider donating through our GoFundMe or contacting us to purchase a t-shirt!
https://gofund.me/5d6a04ff
Halloween Eve Fundraiser: Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
|Date
|Saturday October 30
|Time
|5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
|Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1632391192...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 19th, 2021 11:27 AM
