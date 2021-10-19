top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 11/ 4/2021
Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County Holiday Food & Fund Drive Kick Off Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday November 04
Time 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorRichelle Noroyan
Location Details
Cabrillo College, 6500 Lower Perimeter Rd. Aptos – parking lot L at the Visual & Performing Arts Complex
Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County
Holiday Food & Fund Drive Kick Off Rally Nov. 4 at Cabrillo College

Watsonville, CA – Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 — Second Harvest Food Bank Santa of Cruz County today announced the kick-off of its “Rally for Hope” Holiday Food & Fund Drive. The three-month annual event, Second Harvest's largest, generates essential funding for 165 non-profit food distribution partners and programs. With a goal of five-million meals, all funds raised go directly to providing food to partner agencies in Santa Cruz County.

Second Harvest is looking for hunger heroes to attend our kick-off. Rally for Hope co-chairs, Carlos Palacios, Santa Cruz County administrative officer and Cynthia Larive, UC Santa Cruz chancellor, will help people become inspired and motivated with an old-fashioned outdoor rally! Hear from guest speakers, learn and share fundraising ideas, mix with other hunger heroes, have fun and help Feed Hope! To-go box lunches will be provided at the end of the rally.

Hunger Heroes Of Santa Cruz County...Rallying to Feed Hope
Participate: Purchase kickoff rally tickets at: https://give.thefoodbank.org/checkout/19737
Rally Date:Thursday Nov. 4, 11:45 – 12:45
Rally Location: Cabrillo College, 6500 Lower Perimeter Rd. Aptos – parking lot L at the Visual & Performing Arts Complex
Also: Participants please register your attendance for contact tracing and to receive lunch

“Our food bank plays a far greater role addressing food insecurity compared with other communities,” explains Richelle Noroyan, corporate and community relations director for Second Harvest. “The high cost of living, for a significant percentage of people living and working in our county, means we have a bigger food gap than elsewhere. Local support for our food bank is crucial because our neighbors rely on our services 50 percent more than elsewhere. Additionally, the pandemic's economic effects have not passed for many of us. We're still seeing food demand well above pre-pandemic levels.” she adds.

About Second Harvest
Founded in 1972, Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County was the first food bank in California and the second in the nation. Its mission is for Santa Cruz County to be a community working together ending hunger through healthy food, education and leadership. Every month Second Harvest’s network of partner agencies and nutrition programs feeds 75,000 people of all ages. Every donated dollar provides four healthy meals. More info. at: http://www.thefoodbank.org

Contacts:
Richelle Noroyan
(831) 222-5666
richelle [at] thefoodbank.org
Ford Kanzler
(650)504-7372
ford [at] prsavvy.com
http://www.thefoodbank.org
second_harvest_food_bank_rally_for_hope.jpg
For more event information: http://www.thefoodbank.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 19th, 2021 10:16 AM
