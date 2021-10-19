top
#ProtectOakFlat: Listening Session of SF 9th Circuit Land Rights Case by Apache Stronghold
Date Friday October 22
Time 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorApache Stronghold & CA Poor People's Campaign
Location Details
Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Wear a Mask. Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/

Join online livestream here: https://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/media/live-oral-arguments/
Listening Session of 9th Circuit Land Rights Appeals Case by Apache Stronghold

Friday, Oct. 22 @ 9 AM - 1 PM PT

Online livestream of opening oral arguments: https://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/media/live-oral-arguments/

Public gathering to listen: Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94102

More info here: http://apache-stronghold.com/events.html


The CA Poor People's Campaign and other groups are supporting the Apache Stronghold community organization in their fight to protect Oak Flat, their sacred site, from being transferred to Resolution Copper, whose leaders plan to turn the site into one of the largest copper mines in the world.

The government has repeatedly attempted to take the lands from the Apache nation; their case will be heard at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on October 22.

"Please continue to Pray for Oak Flat and pray for the court to make the right decision to protect our holy place and acknowledge our religion so our future generations have the right to pray and believe in the blessed gift creator has given us all our Mother Earth."
--Dr. Wendsler Nosie Sr.
screenshot_2021-10-18_at_17-23-03_1.png
For more event information: http://apache-stronghold.com/events.html

