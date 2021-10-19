#ProtectOakFlat Day of Pray for Indigenous Land Rights
Thursday, Oct. 21 @ 10 AM - 4 PM PT
Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94102
More info: http://apache-stronghold.com/
The CA Poor People's Campaign and other groups are supporting the Apache Stronghold community organization in their fight to protect Oak Flat, their sacred site, from being transferred to Resolution Copper, whose leaders plan to turn the site into one of the largest copper mines in the world.
The government has repeatedly attempted to take the lands from the Apache nation; their case will be heard at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on October 22.
"Please continue to Pray for Oak Flat and pray for the court to make the right decision to protect our holy place and acknowledge our religion so our future generations have the right to pray and believe in the blessed gift creator has given us all our Mother Earth."
--Dr. Wendsler Nosie Sr.
