Safe Haven Resources for Domestic Violence Survivors with Pets Vary Markedly by State by Animal Welfare Institute

Monday Oct 18th, 2021 11:44 PM

October 7, 2021, Washington, DC—In honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) released new research today that ranks states according to the number of safe havens available per capita. Safe havens include humane societies, veterinary offices, foster homes, and shelters that help domestic violence survivors and their pets escape abusive situations.