Reposted from @communitybeforecops:
Call to Action
At the MC Jail
Tuesday Oct. 19, Protest outside Juvenile Hall from 8-9am and 6-7pm
Or call the Front Desk COs at 755.3782
The jail is going on hunger strike. Let's protest in solidarity!
We are protesting:
- cruel and unusual punishment
- violation of due process
- state landed covid regulatory health and safety violations
- the death of Sergio Gonzales
#sayhisname
#SergioGonzales
Tuesday October 19
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Protest
Juvenile Hall, Natividad and Ranier, Salinas
