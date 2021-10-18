Reposted from @communitybeforecops:



Call to Action

At the MC Jail

Tuesday Oct. 19, Protest outside Juvenile Hall from 8-9am and 6-7pm



Or call the Front Desk COs at 755.3782



The jail is going on hunger strike. Let's protest in solidarity!



We are protesting:

- cruel and unusual punishment

- violation of due process

- state landed covid regulatory health and safety violations

- the death of Sergio Gonzales



#sayhisname

#SergioGonzales

