The Apache Stronghold convoy is arriving in the Bay Area today. On October 20th at the
US Federal Building in San Francisco there will be a Prayer Vigil-Mural Action to highlight their legal case to save Oakflat.
We'll be joined by Poor People's Campaign Co-chair Rev Dr Liz Theoharis and
Apache Stronghold leaders, as well as local and statewide faith leaders, testifiers and advocates.
Wednesday October 20, 4-6 PM
US Federal Building , 90 7th Street on the corner of Mission St. and 7th St.
RSVP here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/apache-stronghold-prayer-vigil-mural-action
The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is supporting
the Apache Stronghold in their fight to protect Oakflat, their sacred site, from being transferred
to Resolution Copper, whose leaders plan to turn the site into one of the largest copper mines in the world.
The government has repeatedly attempted to take the lands from the Apache nation; their case will be heard at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on October 22.
"Please continue to Pray for Oak Flat and pray for the court to make the right decision to protect our holy place and acknowledge our religion so our future generations have the right to pray and believe in the blessed gift creator has given us all our Mother Earth." Dr. Wendsler Nosie Sr.
