Julian Assange: Global Day of Education Free Speech, Free Press, Free Journalists! Drop the charges, Stop the Extradition, No Endless U.S. Wars! SPEAKERS Nozomi Hayase, Author of "Wikileaks, The Global Fourth Estate: History is Happening", Dennis Bernstein, KPFA Flashpoints, Shahid Buttar, Organizer and Activist, Mickey Huff, Project Censored, Andrew Kodama, Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice, Tom Lacey, Bay Area Peace & Freedom Party, Jeff Mackler, United National AntiWar Coalition, Cynthia Papermaster, CodePink, Rick Sterling, Task Force on the Americas, San Francisco Labor Council Representative. Prerecorded messages from: Noam Chomsky, Daniel Ellsberg, Mumia Abu Jamal, Boots Riley, Alice Walker

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 18th, 2021 5:08 PM