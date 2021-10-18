top
Related Categories: East Bay | International | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media
Julian Assange: Global Day of Education
Date Saturday October 23
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Grand Lake Theater, 3200
Julian Assange: Global Day of Education Free Speech, Free Press, Free Journalists! Drop the charges, Stop the Extradition, No Endless U.S. Wars! SPEAKERS Nozomi Hayase, Author of "Wikileaks, The Global Fourth Estate: History is Happening", Dennis Bernstein, KPFA Flashpoints, Shahid Buttar, Organizer and Activist, Mickey Huff, Project Censored, Andrew Kodama, Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice, Tom Lacey, Bay Area Peace & Freedom Party, Jeff Mackler, United National AntiWar Coalition, Cynthia Papermaster, CodePink, Rick Sterling, Task Force on the Americas, San Francisco Labor Council Representative. Prerecorded messages from: Noam Chomsky, Daniel Ellsberg, Mumia Abu Jamal, Boots Riley, Alice Walker
