You’re invited to a strategy session with Rep. Barbara Lee and Rep. Jamie Raskin to discuss the constitutional crisis we face and what each of us can do to preserve our democracy.
Event sponsored by the Equal Justice Society, Indivisible East Bay, She The People, and Free Speech for People
MORE INFO & RSVP: https://equaljusticesociety.org/oct20/
ABOUT: Equal Justice Society
The Equal Justice Society is transforming the nation’s consciousness on race through law, social science, and the arts. Led by President Eva Paterson, our legal strategy aims to broaden conceptions of present-day discrimination to include unconscious and structural bias by using social science, structural analysis, and real-life experience.
|Date
|Wednesday October 20
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Equal Justice Society & partners
|Location Details
|Online event (FREE)
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 18th, 2021 5:04 PM
