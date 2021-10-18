



Event sponsored by the Equal Justice Society, Indivisible East Bay, She The People, and Free Speech for People



ABOUT: Equal Justice Society



The Equal Justice Society is transforming the nation’s consciousness on race through law, social science, and the arts. Led by President Eva Paterson, our legal strategy aims to broaden conceptions of present-day discrimination to include unconscious and structural bias by using social science, structural analysis, and real-life experience.

