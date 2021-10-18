Other





Join livestream here: Join the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival for a National Town Hall with co-chairs Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis along with economists, faith leaders, health experts, immigration and human rights activists to discuss the need for a third reconstruction and offer thinking about how to achieve it.Join livestream here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/ Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 18th, 2021 3:41 PM