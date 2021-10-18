Get the Zuck Out! Short Video from the Action at Marc Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto by Lis Cox

Monday Oct 18th, 2021 12:19 PM

Very short video from the rousing loud car caravan and street action in front of Marc Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto.

Get the Zuck Out!

Supported by Global Exchange, Media Alliance, Code Pink Women for Peace, Diablo Rising Tide.





