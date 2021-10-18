From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Get the Zuck Out! Short Video from the Action at Marc Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto
Very short video from the rousing loud car caravan and street action in front of Marc Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto.
Get the Zuck Out!
Supported by Global Exchange, Media Alliance, Code Pink Women for Peace, Diablo Rising Tide.
Short video of the loud car caravan and street action in front of Marc Zuckerberg's home in Palo Alto, Get the Zuck Out! Supported by Global Exchange, Media Alliance, Code Pink Women for Peace, Diablo Rising Tide.
