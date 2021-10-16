ILUW Local 10 president Trent Willis reports on the backup of cargo and the refusal of ocean carriers to move cargo through the Port of Oakland where there is no backlog. He also discusses the attacks on working people.

ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis looks at the backlog of shipping on the West Coast and reports that the backlog of ships has ended at the Port of Oakland. He asks why the the 4th largest port in the US ocean carriers are refusing to use the port to unload container ships with 60 and 70 ships backing up in the ports of LA.He also discusses the growing working class anger with a growing strike wave building up throughout the US and the growing dangers of a fascist movement in the US.This interview was done on 10/14/21.Additional media:The LA ILWU Local 13 Covid Pandemic & Chaos In The Transportation ChainILWU Tells SSA At Port Of Oakland We Demand Safety From COVID-19 For Our Members & Community NOW!Coronavirus: Port of Oakland ILWU longshoremen threaten to walk off jobDon't Ship Grand Princess Contaminated Waste Through Oakland Say ILWU Defend Workers & CommunityILWU Local 10 & 34 Victory Halting Grand Princess Waste Removal Contaminating Workers & CommunityAn Injury To One Is An Injury To All: ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & AllWorkers Health and Safety Rights"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?2 top former Cal/ OSHA officials accuse agency of failing to protect workersCal/OSHA Nixes Lone Medical Officer PositionProduction of Labor Video Project