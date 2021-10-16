From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | U.S. | Labor & Workers
ILUW10, The Shipping Backlog & The Working Class with ILWU Local 10 Pres Trent Willis
ILUW Local 10 president Trent Willis reports on the backup of cargo and the refusal of ocean carriers to move cargo through the Port of Oakland where there is no backlog. He also discusses the attacks on working people.
ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis looks at the backlog of shipping on the West Coast and reports that the backlog of ships has ended at the Port of Oakland. He asks why the the 4th largest port in the US ocean carriers are refusing to use the port to unload container ships with 60 and 70 ships backing up in the ports of LA.
He also discusses the growing working class anger with a growing strike wave building up throughout the US and the growing dangers of a fascist movement in the US.
This interview was done on 10/14/21.
Additional media:
The LA ILWU Local 13 Covid Pandemic & Chaos In The Transportation Chain
https://youtu.be/wo2D3PsnI_M
ILWU Tells SSA At Port Of Oakland We Demand Safety From COVID-19 For Our Members & Community NOW!
https://youtu.be/88FyVUr8O00
Coronavirus: Port of Oakland ILWU longshoremen threaten to walk off job
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Coronavirus-Port-of-Oakland-longshoremen-15147186.php
Don't Ship Grand Princess Contaminated Waste Through Oakland Say ILWU Defend Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/OPuqDBiU-3w
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Victory Halting Grand Princess Waste Removal Contaminating Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/Yw0XS-3-s4U
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All: ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & All
Workers Health and Safety Rights
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s
2 top former Cal/ OSHA officials accuse agency of failing to protect workers
https://www.scpr.org/news/2014/02/10/42131/two-top-former-officials-accuse-cal-osha-of-failin/
Cal/OSHA Nixes Lone Medical Officer Position
https://www.ehstoday.com/archive/article/21912987/calosha-nixes-lone-medical-officer-position
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
He also discusses the growing working class anger with a growing strike wave building up throughout the US and the growing dangers of a fascist movement in the US.
This interview was done on 10/14/21.
Additional media:
The LA ILWU Local 13 Covid Pandemic & Chaos In The Transportation Chain
https://youtu.be/wo2D3PsnI_M
ILWU Tells SSA At Port Of Oakland We Demand Safety From COVID-19 For Our Members & Community NOW!
https://youtu.be/88FyVUr8O00
Coronavirus: Port of Oakland ILWU longshoremen threaten to walk off job
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Coronavirus-Port-of-Oakland-longshoremen-15147186.php
Don't Ship Grand Princess Contaminated Waste Through Oakland Say ILWU Defend Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/OPuqDBiU-3w
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Victory Halting Grand Princess Waste Removal Contaminating Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/Yw0XS-3-s4U
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All: ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & All
Workers Health and Safety Rights
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY
"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s
2 top former Cal/ OSHA officials accuse agency of failing to protect workers
https://www.scpr.org/news/2014/02/10/42131/two-top-former-officials-accuse-cal-osha-of-failin/
Cal/OSHA Nixes Lone Medical Officer Position
https://www.ehstoday.com/archive/article/21912987/calosha-nixes-lone-medical-officer-position
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network