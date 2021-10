Organization: League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany Emeryville



Date and time: Tue, October 19, 2021 @ 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM PDT



RSVP for Zoom link:



President Biden said that we’re facing “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” He’s right and we need him to use every lever of power and influence at his disposal to persuade the Senate to pass the Freedom To Vote Act, including speaking out against the filibuster.



Join the League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany Emeryville from 11:00 am to 11:45 am on Tuesday, October 19 as we educate community members about the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.



Outreach materials will be provided for participants to make calls and send messages to the White House during and after the event.



The White House comment line is open Tuesday to Thursday, from 11 am – 3 pm ET.



The Zoom link will be provided the evening before and the morning of the event.

