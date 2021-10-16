top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/19/2021
Call to Action: We Need Voting Rights Reform Now!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 19
Time 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorLeague of Women's Voters (East Bay)
Location Details
Online action - join this action from anywhere
Call to Action: Tell President Biden to Champion Voting Rights Reform!

Organization: League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany Emeryville

Date and time: Tue, October 19, 2021 @ 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM PDT

RSVP for Zoom link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/take-action-tell-president-biden-to-champion-voting-rights-reform-tickets-191427002317

President Biden said that we’re facing “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” He’s right and we need him to use every lever of power and influence at his disposal to persuade the Senate to pass the Freedom To Vote Act, including speaking out against the filibuster.

Join the League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany Emeryville from 11:00 am to 11:45 am on Tuesday, October 19 as we educate community members about the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Outreach materials will be provided for participants to make calls and send messages to the White House during and after the event.

The White House comment line is open Tuesday to Thursday, from 11 am – 3 pm ET.

The Zoom link will be provided the evening before and the morning of the event.
voting_rights.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/lwvbae/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 16th, 2021 1:55 PM
§
by League of Women's Voters (East Bay)
Saturday Oct 16th, 2021 1:55 PM
league_of_women_voters.png
https://www.facebook.com/lwvbae/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code