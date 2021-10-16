Call to Action: Tell President Biden to Champion Voting Rights Reform!
Organization: League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany Emeryville
Date and time: Tue, October 19, 2021 @ 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM PDT
RSVP for Zoom link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/take-action-tell-president-biden-to-champion-voting-rights-reform-tickets-191427002317
President Biden said that we’re facing “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” He’s right and we need him to use every lever of power and influence at his disposal to persuade the Senate to pass the Freedom To Vote Act, including speaking out against the filibuster.
Join the League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany Emeryville from 11:00 am to 11:45 am on Tuesday, October 19 as we educate community members about the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Outreach materials will be provided for participants to make calls and send messages to the White House during and after the event.
The White House comment line is open Tuesday to Thursday, from 11 am – 3 pm ET.
The Zoom link will be provided the evening before and the morning of the event.
East Bay | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 10/19/2021
|Call to Action: We Need Voting Rights Reform Now!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 19
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|League of Women's Voters (East Bay)
|Location Details
|
Online action - join this action from anywhere
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/lwvbae/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 16th, 2021 1:55 PM
