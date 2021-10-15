top
Walk, Don't Run: the US' heretofore wipeout encounter with social justice
Date Saturday October 16
Time 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
(we meet in the lobby)
Come along on a walking tour conversation stopping at strategic locations in SF where social justice stalwarts across the past two hundred years have illuminated the central element in America's social justice saga, namely gobs of undocumented land tenure.

In the absence of paper land titles or Euro-conventional cultivation of land, Europeans seized two continents' worth of elemental opportunity, namely LAND.

The fortunes of North and South American founding fathers depended upon bountiful acres beyond European nobility's clutches. And the mythos (and practical reality) of yeoman/erstwhile proletarian independence sprang from the sordid displacement of the indigenous Americans.

This FREE walking tour posits that the material and spiritual guts of Liberty depend upon universal equality of land access. The walk is an invitation to a conversation regarding deep democracy.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 15th, 2021 7:20 AM
