Come along on a walking tour conversation stopping at strategic locations in SF where social justice stalwarts across the past two hundred years have illuminated the central element in America's social justice saga, namely gobs of undocumented land tenure.
In the absence of paper land titles or Euro-conventional cultivation of land, Europeans seized two continents' worth of elemental opportunity, namely LAND.
The fortunes of North and South American founding fathers depended upon bountiful acres beyond European nobility's clutches. And the mythos (and practical reality) of yeoman/erstwhile proletarian independence sprang from the sordid displacement of the indigenous Americans.
This FREE walking tour posits that the material and spiritual guts of Liberty depend upon universal equality of land access. The walk is an invitation to a conversation regarding deep democracy.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 10/16/2021
|Walk, Don't Run: the US' heretofore wipeout encounter with social justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 16
|Time
|9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
(we meet in the lobby)
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 15th, 2021 7:20 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network