Our society has the resources to end the housing crisis overnight. There are four times as many vacant homes in the Bay Area as there are homeless people. The state could simply issue a blanket ban on evictions. The bailouts the banks and corporations have been paid during the course of the pandemic would easily cover the total cost of cancelling all rents and mortgages. But none of these measures would be profitable for the banks, the billionaires, and the corporate landlords. Only the mass movement of the people in streets can win housing for all.



Across the Bay Area (and around the country!), tenants are getting organized to fight back against the looming eviction crisis - from car caravan protests to rapid-response eviction defense networks. Join us on Sunday 10/17 at Snow Park to learn about what needs to be done and how YOU can get involved.



Please wear a mask and socially distance! For more event information: https://fb.me/e/4jJxPrrHP

