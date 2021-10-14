Our society has the resources to end the housing crisis overnight. There are four times as many vacant homes in the Bay Area as there are homeless people. The state could simply issue a blanket ban on evictions. The bailouts the banks and corporations have been paid during the course of the pandemic would easily cover the total cost of cancelling all rents and mortgages. But none of these measures would be profitable for the banks, the billionaires, and the corporate landlords. Only the mass movement of the people in streets can win housing for all.
Across the Bay Area (and around the country!), tenants are getting organized to fight back against the looming eviction crisis - from car caravan protests to rapid-response eviction defense networks. Join us on Sunday 10/17 at Snow Park to learn about what needs to be done and how YOU can get involved.
Please wear a mask and socially distance!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 10/17/2021
|Cancel the Rents! Eviction Defense Workshop
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday October 17
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism & Liberation
|Location Details
|Snow Park (250 19th St, Oakland)
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/4jJxPrrHP
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 14th, 2021 6:44 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network