Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 10/17/2021
Cancel the Rents! Eviction Defense Workshop
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 17
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
Snow Park (250 19th St, Oakland)
Our society has the resources to end the housing crisis overnight. There are four times as many vacant homes in the Bay Area as there are homeless people. The state could simply issue a blanket ban on evictions. The bailouts the banks and corporations have been paid during the course of the pandemic would easily cover the total cost of cancelling all rents and mortgages. But none of these measures would be profitable for the banks, the billionaires, and the corporate landlords. Only the mass movement of the people in streets can win housing for all.

Across the Bay Area (and around the country!), tenants are getting organized to fight back against the looming eviction crisis - from car caravan protests to rapid-response eviction defense networks. Join us on Sunday 10/17 at Snow Park to learn about what needs to be done and how YOU can get involved.

Please wear a mask and socially distance!
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/4jJxPrrHP

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 14th, 2021 6:44 PM
