From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
AFT-UC Lecturers Rally/March For Wages & Against Contract Labor
UCB AFT lecturers rallied and marched for living wages and also against contract labor which are the conditions that the workers face.
Dozens of UC AFT lecturers rallied and marched to demand better conditions and seniority on October 13, 2021.
These contingent workers are treated by top university officials as cheap labor have no protection and are paid an average of $19,000 a year and are forced to work second and third jobs to survive. They are contingent workers working as contract labor at the the university which is rated as first in the US.
Additional media:
Where Is Drake? UC-AFT Rally For Equality & Justice For Gig Workers At UCB
https://youtu.be/n0B_kyIDq3Q
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
These contingent workers are treated by top university officials as cheap labor have no protection and are paid an average of $19,000 a year and are forced to work second and third jobs to survive. They are contingent workers working as contract labor at the the university which is rated as first in the US.
Additional media:
Where Is Drake? UC-AFT Rally For Equality & Justice For Gig Workers At UCB
https://youtu.be/n0B_kyIDq3Q
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network