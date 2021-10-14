top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
AFT-UC Lecturers Rally/March For Wages & Against Contract Labor
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 14th, 2021 3:15 PM
UCB AFT lecturers rallied and marched for living wages and also against contract labor which are the conditions that the workers face.
sm_uc_aft_rally_10-13-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dozens of UC AFT lecturers rallied and marched to demand better conditions and seniority on October 13, 2021.

These contingent workers are treated by top university officials as cheap labor have no protection and are paid an average of $19,000 a year and are forced to work second and third jobs to survive. They are contingent workers working as contract labor at the the university which is rated as first in the US.

Additional media:
Where Is Drake? UC-AFT Rally For Equality & Justice For Gig Workers At UCB
https://youtu.be/n0B_kyIDq3Q
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/RRgB4vsRY8U
§AFT-UCB Lecturers Rallied For A Contract
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 14th, 2021 3:15 PM
sm_uc_aft_march_10-13-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
AFT-UCB lecturers rallied to to demand an end to contract labor and they had the support of professors who spoke at the rally.
https://youtu.be/RRgB4vsRY8U
§UCB Lecturers Marched Past Sproul Plaza
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 14th, 2021 3:15 PM
sm_uc_aft_march_at_uc_10-13-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Lecturers marched passed Sproul Plaza to California Hall to confront one of the high paid managers.
https://youtu.be/RRgB4vsRY8U
