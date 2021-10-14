UCB AFT lecturers rallied and marched for living wages and also against contract labor which are the conditions that the workers face.

Dozens of UC AFT lecturers rallied and marched to demand better conditions and seniority on October 13, 2021.These contingent workers are treated by top university officials as cheap labor have no protection and are paid an average of $19,000 a year and are forced to work second and third jobs to survive. They are contingent workers working as contract labor at the the university which is rated as first in the US.Additional media:Where Is Drake? UC-AFT Rally For Equality & Justice For Gig Workers At UCBProduction of Labor Video Project