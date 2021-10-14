From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
BIA Occupation in Washington: Native People Under Arrest Demanding Justice
Native People occupying the Bureau of Indian Affairs are now being arrested, during Day 4 of People vs. Fossil Fuels. Follow Censored News for this breaking news story.
Article by Brenda Norrell
Photos by Jennifer Falcon
Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021
Censored News
