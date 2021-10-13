San Francisco: Rally to Defend Black Migrants and End Title 42 Expulsions
When: Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT
Where: San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/396343951984411
This day of action event falls within a National Week of Action for Black Migrants.
For VIRTUAL ACTION options, go here: https://www.nomoredeportations.org/
Show up for Haitians seeking safety! Join local immigrant rights, racial justice, and community advocates on Thursday for an emergency solidarity rally on the steps of San Francisco City Hall in support of Haitian and other Black asylum seekers.
We will be joining communities around the country in a national day of protest called by Haitian Bridge Alliance and the UndocuBlack Network to demand an end to Title 42 expulsions and all violence against Black families, children, and adults seeking refuge in the United States.
Hear directly from Black immigrants and advocates and make your voice heard. It's time to show the country that the Bay Area is ready to give Black asylum seekers a #WelcomeWithDignity.
ORGANIZATIONS:
--Center for Gender & Refugee Studies at UC Hastings College of Law (https://cgrs.uchastings.edu/)
--African Advocacy Network
--BAJI Oakland
--California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice
--Contra Costa Immigrant Rights Alliance
--Haiti Action Committee
--Hastings-to-Haiti Partnership
--Indivisible SF
--Pangea Legal Services.
NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS:
The Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, and Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) have been leading voices on issues affecting Black immigrants for years and are coordinating rallies around the country this week. Learn more below.
____________________________________________________________
National Week of Action to Defend Black Immigrants & Aslyum Seekers
For virtual events & more info, go to: https://www.nomoredeportations.org/
On May 22, 2021, Secretary Mayorkas said in his TPS redesignation announcement press release that Haiti is currently experiencing serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources.
After the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake—which resulted in the death of over 2,200 people, injured another 12,000, damaged or destroyed 120,000 homes, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people—and then afterward Tropical Storm Grace, the Biden Administration sent 72 flights to Haiti, including pregnant women, babies, and families to the same country that they determined was unsafe.
The high level of anti-Blackness embedded in the immigration system was shown to the world when pictures of Customs and Border Patrol agents on horses and reins were chasing Black asylum seekers. This treatment is unlike any other that we have seen for any other groups of
migrants seeking safety.
This call to action is the start of an escalating campaign to inform the Biden-Harris Administration that the issue is not forgotten, especially in light of the fact that U.S. political intervention plays a role in why Black migrants flee home. We will not stop until all of our policy demands are met; halting all expulsion flights to Haiti, ending Title 42, and granting humanitarian parole to Haitian asylum seekers
