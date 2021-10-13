top
Settler Colonialism is a Sickness: How Federal Indian Health Failed Native Women
Date Saturday November 06
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorAmah Mutsun Land Trust & UCSC
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Join Amah Mutsun Land Trust for a talk by Professor Caitlin Keliiaa of UCSC focusing on the question of Indian health among Native domestic workers in the 20th-century San Francisco Bay Area.

Nov 6, 2021 @ 1 PM - 2:30 PM PT

Register: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JfK8RPSxQw2V3A1kS2OF8Q


For this talk, Dr. Keliiaa examines tuberculosis cases in the Bay Area Outing Program and demonstrates the difficulties Native women experienced in accessing health care and especially tubercular care.

She shows how the fickle benevolence of the outing program’s leadership intersected with federal negligence, and the dangerous inadequacies of Indian health care services that cost Native women’s lives.

She traces the federal response—or lack thereof—to Indian healthcare and wellness and closely analyzes cases of outing women who became critically ill while in the Bay Area. In her analysis she comments on our current moment in a global pandemic.

﻿To this end, Dr. Keliiaa uncovers state violence shrouded as federal neglect, demonstrating how officials chose who they considered deserving of health care.
