From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Government & Elections
IMF: Wealthy and Poor Countries Face COVID Economic Challenges
The IMF World Economic Outlook report lowered economic growth projections for wealthy and poor countries. The IMF forecasts 5.9% global economic growth.
The IMF World Economic Outlook report lowered economic growth projections for wealthy and poor countries. The IMF forecasts 5.9% global economic growth.
"What's most striking is that we are looking at economies declining both in wealthy and poor countries," said Eric LeCompte, the Executive Director of Jubilee USA Network. "Because the pandemic is impacting so many developing economies, the United States and other wealthy economies face supply shortages."
The IMF flagship report notes prolonged economic challenges while more than 96% of populations in low-income countries remain unvaccinated.
"The possibility of new COVID variants emerging is the biggest concern for the future of the global economy," added LeCompte. "Vaccines are a priority and proactive policies to deal with the global debt and health crises are essential for a return to sustainable economic growth."
Rising COVID infections and growing economic uncertainty are significant concerns according to a second IMF report released, the Global Financial Stability Report. The report warns of inflation concerns.
"Food prices are rising when too many countries struggle with economies in turmoil," shared LeCompte. "The highest food price increases are in countries where access to food is already a problem."
The IMF's stability report highlighted climate risks.
"One of the greatest threats to economic stability is the shocks that economies face due to climate change."
Read the Jubilee USA Statement on IMF World Economic Outlook Report here.
https://www.jubileeusa.org/jusa_ps_weo?utm_campaign=pr_weo_and_gfsr&utm_medium=email&utm_source=jubileeusa
Read the Jubilee USA Statement on Global Financial Stability Report here.
https://www.jubileeusa.org/jusa_ps_gfsr?utm_campaign=pr_weo_and_gfsr&utm_medium=email&utm_source=jubileeusa
Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org
###
"What's most striking is that we are looking at economies declining both in wealthy and poor countries," said Eric LeCompte, the Executive Director of Jubilee USA Network. "Because the pandemic is impacting so many developing economies, the United States and other wealthy economies face supply shortages."
The IMF flagship report notes prolonged economic challenges while more than 96% of populations in low-income countries remain unvaccinated.
"The possibility of new COVID variants emerging is the biggest concern for the future of the global economy," added LeCompte. "Vaccines are a priority and proactive policies to deal with the global debt and health crises are essential for a return to sustainable economic growth."
Rising COVID infections and growing economic uncertainty are significant concerns according to a second IMF report released, the Global Financial Stability Report. The report warns of inflation concerns.
"Food prices are rising when too many countries struggle with economies in turmoil," shared LeCompte. "The highest food price increases are in countries where access to food is already a problem."
The IMF's stability report highlighted climate risks.
"One of the greatest threats to economic stability is the shocks that economies face due to climate change."
Read the Jubilee USA Statement on IMF World Economic Outlook Report here.
https://www.jubileeusa.org/jusa_ps_weo?utm_campaign=pr_weo_and_gfsr&utm_medium=email&utm_source=jubileeusa
Read the Jubilee USA Statement on Global Financial Stability Report here.
https://www.jubileeusa.org/jusa_ps_gfsr?utm_campaign=pr_weo_and_gfsr&utm_medium=email&utm_source=jubileeusa
Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 750 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org
###
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network