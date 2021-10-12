top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/ 4/2021
Indigenous Peoples vs. Apocalypse w/ Speaker Julian Brave NoiseCat
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday November 04
Time 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKQED
Location Details
In-person ($10): KQED Headquarters, 2601 Mariposa Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Online (FREE): Choose "livestream" option
Indigenous Peoples vs. Apocalypse w/ Speaker Julian Brave NoiseCat

When: Thursday, November 4, 2021 @ 7:00 PM

In-person ($10): KQED Headquarters, 2601 Mariposa Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Online (FREE): Choose "livestream" option

More info & register: https://www.kqed.org/events/178963363237


Writer Julian Brave NoiseCat illustrates the importance of Indigenous perspectives
in solving global crises.

Julian Brave NoiseCat, an indigenous writer and political strategist, will be in conversation with Climate Reporter Ezra David Romero to talk about his in-process book,
"We Survived the Night." The novel weaves together reporting on Indigenous peoples in the United States and Canada with a personal narrative about his own journey as a young writer. This event will highlight NoiseCat’s influences through onstage performances and readings.

Julian's work cuts across the fields of journalism, policy, research, art, activism and advocacy, often engaging multiple disciplines at once. He is the Vice President of Policy & Strategy with Data for Progress, a think tank, and a fellow at the Type Media Center.

The belief that Indigenous peoples can contribute to understanding and addressing the world's most pressing challenges inspires his work. In 2021, he was named to the TIME100 Next list of emerging leaders. “The climate crisis will be at the center of our public life for the foreseeable future,” Bill McKibben wrote in the magazine’s citation. “And NoiseCat—no question—will continue to work from the center of that center.”

Raised in a single-mother household in Oakland, California, Julian is a proud member of the Canim Lake Band Tsq'escen and a descendant of the Lil'Wat Nation of Mount Currie.
sm_noisecat.jpg
original image (2354x2354)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 1:08 PM
§
by KQED
Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 1:08 PM
sm_screenshot_2021-10-12_at_12-39-27_events_kqed_1.jpg
original image (1350x337)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code