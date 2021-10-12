In Buffalo, New York, India Walton is poised to become the city’s first socialist mayor, and in Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, also a socialist, is serving his second term as mayor. He aspires to turn Jackson into “the most radical city on the planet.”
Black radicalism is finding a foothold on a local level, where Black politics of any kind has historically met with a hostile reception. What can radical Black leadership accomplish in America’s cities after decades of racist disinvestment and dispossession? Is a radical city even possible?
Join Mother Jones reporter Nathalie Baptiste as she sits down with Lumumba and Walton to discuss the possibilities and challenges of Black radical politics at the local level.
Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 2:30-3:30pm PT
INFO & RSVP: https://www.motherjones.com/events/in-conversation-with-india-walton-and-chokwe-antar-lumumba/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 10/14/2021
|What Black Radical Socialist Leadership Can Accomplish in America’s Cities
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday October 14
|Time
|2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Mother Jones magazine SF
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 12:00 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network