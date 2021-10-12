top
Pursuing Equity In Global Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Date Friday October 22
Time 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Global Health Equity UVA
Location Details
Online event (FREE)
Pursuing Equity In Global Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Date and time: Fri, October 22, 2021 @ 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pursuing-equity-in-global-distribution-of-covid-19-vaccine-tickets-181468245407

Please join the Center for Global Health Equity for a discussion on pursuing vaccine equity for people in all nations in the worldwide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

J. Stephen Morrison, Schlesinger Distinguished Professor at the UVA Miller Center and Senior Vice President for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine at UVA share their deeply informed perspectives on the global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Center for Global Health Equity invites you to this discussion event where you'll join student scholars and faculty mentors who are working to develop innovative approaches to addressing global health disparities, discussing pivotal global issues, and celebrating the partnerships that promote global health equity.
For more event information: https://globalhealth.virginia.edu/pursuing...

