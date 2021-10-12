



Date and time: Fri, October 22, 2021 @ 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM PDT



RSVP:



Please join the Center for Global Health Equity for a discussion on pursuing vaccine equity for people in all nations in the worldwide distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.



J. Stephen Morrison, Schlesinger Distinguished Professor at the UVA Miller Center and Senior Vice President for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine at UVA share their deeply informed perspectives on the global distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 11:29 AM