top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 10/14/2021
Abortion is Won in the Streets: History and Future of Reproductive Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday October 14
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHaymarket Books
Location Details
Online discussion
Join writer and activist Emily Janakiram, activist and author Jenny Brown, and Mexico-based abortion activist Lluvia “Rayito” del Rayo Rocha Perez for a conversation on the history and future of the struggle for abortion rights and reproductive freedom.

Date and time: Thu, October 14, 2021 @ 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abortion-is-won-in-the-streets-tickets-182922344657


In 1973, the landmark Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in the United States. This is usually where the story begins and ends.

But legal abortion was not handed down by the courts, it was won in the streets through years of grassroots mobilizations and political organizing led by activists during the Women’s Liberation movement.

With all eyes on Texas, where the state legislature has passed a devastating 6-week abortion ban, today’s abortion rights movement must again take to the streets to turn back a wave of rightwing attacks on abortion access.

***Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the video conference on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and have live captioning.***


SPEAKERS:

Jenny Brown was a leader in the fight to get the morning-after pill over the counter in the US and a plaintiff in the winning lawsuit. She writes, teaches, and organizes with the feminist group National Women’s Liberation and is the author of Without Apology:The Abortion Struggle Now and Birth Strike: The Hidden Fight over Women’s Work.

Lluvia (“Rayito”) del Rayo Rocha Perez is an activist for abortion rights in Juarez, Mexico where the federal court recently decriminalized abortion under pressure from mobilizations of activists.

Emily Janakiram is a writer and member of New York City for Abortion Rights.
abortion.jpg
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 12th, 2021 9:41 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code