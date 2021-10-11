top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & Workers
Cooperative Economics: A Talk by Sharat G. Lin
Date Saturday October 23
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCatherine Crockett
Location Details
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955 or live stream.
The public is welcomed to this free event. In-person at the Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA for vaccinated visitors. We invite visitors not vaccinated to join the live stream. Register for the Zoom link at tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-10-23-21 How can cooperative economics provide a viable alternative to both capitalism with its inexorable inequality and existing models of state socialism? Political economist Sharat G. Lin examines various cooperative models from around the world and considers the prospects for a cooperative world economy. Sharat G. Lin, PhD is a research fellow with Human Agenda and the Initiative for Equality. He writes and lectures on global political economy, labor migration, social movements, and public health. He has studied producer-owned cooperatives in Spain, Cuba, Venezuela, India, and the U.S. He has observed first-hand many temporary experiments in self-organization as well as state enterprises in both capitalist, socialist, and hybrid states.
For more event information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/

