Attend the AB1400 CalCare Town Hall!
Wednesday Oct. 13th @ 5:30 pm
Town hall livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/asmashkalra/
Join the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition and partners for
a Health Care for All town hall where we'll hear from AB1400 CalCare author,
Assembly member Ash Kalra, as well as other speakers from around the state including:
--Activists from the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition.
--SJSU Professor, Dr. William Armaline, with the Human Rights Institute SJSU
--Malinda Markowitz, RN, former President of the California Nurses Association
--Magdalena Carrasco, San Jose Council member
--Dave Cortese, CA State Senator, District 15
Come show your support for Health Care equity in CA.
Organizations: Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition, California Nurses Association, Human Rights Institute of San Jose State University
|Date
|Wednesday October 13
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|SCC Single Payer Health Care Coalition
|Location Details
|Online town hall
