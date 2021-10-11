top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 10/13/2021
CalCare Now! California Health Care for All Virtual Town Hall
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 13
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSCC Single Payer Health Care Coalition
Location Details
Online town hall
Attend the AB1400 CalCare Town Hall!

Wednesday Oct. 13th @ 5:30 pm

Town hall livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/asmashkalra/

Join the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition and partners for
a Health Care for All town hall where we'll hear from AB1400 CalCare author,
Assembly member Ash Kalra, as well as other speakers from around the state including:

--Activists from the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition.

--SJSU Professor, Dr. William Armaline, with the Human Rights Institute SJSU

--Malinda Markowitz, RN, former President of the California Nurses Association

--Magdalena Carrasco, San Jose Council member

--Dave Cortese, CA State Senator, District 15

Come show your support for Health Care equity in CA.

Organizations: Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition, California Nurses Association, Human Rights Institute of San Jose State University
screenshot_2021-10-11_at_18-07-22.png
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 11th, 2021 6:12 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code