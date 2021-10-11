Other





Wednesday Oct. 13th @ 5:30 pm



Town hall livestream here:



Join the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition and partners for

a Health Care for All town hall where we'll hear from AB1400 CalCare author,

Assembly member Ash Kalra, as well as other speakers from around the state including:



--Activists from the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition.



--SJSU Professor, Dr. William Armaline, with the Human Rights Institute SJSU



--Malinda Markowitz, RN, former President of the California Nurses Association



--Magdalena Carrasco, San Jose Council member



--Dave Cortese, CA State Senator, District 15



Come show your support for Health Care equity in CA.



Organizations: Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition, California Nurses Association, Human Rights Institute of San Jose State University

