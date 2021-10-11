top
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
#LandBack: Defending Sovereignty and Land Rights w/ the Shinnecock Nation
Date Monday October 11
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign and partners
Location Details
Online event via livestream
Join the Poor People's Campaign, partner organizations, and Indigenous leaders,
on Indigenous People's Day to bear witness and learn from the plight, fight and
insight of the Shinnecock Nation.

Like other indigenous communities throughout New York State and North America, the Shinnecock are disproportionately impacted by the intersecting evils of poverty, systemic racism, environmental devastation, militarism/colonialism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. They are also engaged in an ongoing struggle to defend their sovereignty and land rights.

On October 11 we'll come together virtually to hear testimony on the impact of these injustices, how the community is organizing in response, and how we can act in solidarity to build a world that reflects our values.

The event will also feature music and remarks from Poor People’s Campaign national co-chairs, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis.

Co-sponsors: Padoquohan Medicine Lodge; Kairos Center for Rights, Religions and Social Justice; New York State Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 3 PM - 5 PM PT (6 PM - 8 PM ET)

Learn more: https://actionnetwork.org/events/truth-commission-with-the-shinnecock-nation

Watch livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 11th, 2021 12:31 PM
by Poor People's Campaign and partners
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 12:31 PM
