

on Indigenous People's Day to bear witness and learn from the plight, fight and

insight of the Shinnecock Nation.



Like other indigenous communities throughout New York State and North America, the Shinnecock are disproportionately impacted by the intersecting evils of poverty, systemic racism, environmental devastation, militarism/colonialism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. They are also engaged in an ongoing struggle to defend their sovereignty and land rights.



On October 11 we'll come together virtually to hear testimony on the impact of these injustices, how the community is organizing in response, and how we can act in solidarity to build a world that reflects our values.



The event will also feature music and remarks from Poor People’s Campaign national co-chairs, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis.



Co-sponsors: Padoquohan Medicine Lodge; Kairos Center for Rights, Religions and Social Justice; New York State Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival



Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 3 PM - 5 PM PT (6 PM - 8 PM ET)



Learn more:



