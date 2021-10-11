Join the Poor People's Campaign, partner organizations, and Indigenous leaders,
on Indigenous People's Day to bear witness and learn from the plight, fight and
insight of the Shinnecock Nation.
Like other indigenous communities throughout New York State and North America, the Shinnecock are disproportionately impacted by the intersecting evils of poverty, systemic racism, environmental devastation, militarism/colonialism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism. They are also engaged in an ongoing struggle to defend their sovereignty and land rights.
On October 11 we'll come together virtually to hear testimony on the impact of these injustices, how the community is organizing in response, and how we can act in solidarity to build a world that reflects our values.
The event will also feature music and remarks from Poor People’s Campaign national co-chairs, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis.
Co-sponsors: Padoquohan Medicine Lodge; Kairos Center for Rights, Religions and Social Justice; New York State Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 3 PM - 5 PM PT (6 PM - 8 PM ET)
Learn more: https://actionnetwork.org/events/truth-commission-with-the-shinnecock-nation
Watch livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 10/11/2021
|#LandBack: Defending Sovereignty and Land Rights w/ the Shinnecock Nation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday October 11
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign and partners
|Location Details
|Online event via livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 11th, 2021 12:31 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network