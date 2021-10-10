From October 11 to 15, thousands of people will take action at the White House, participate in civil disobedience, and demand that President Biden choose a side: People vs. Fossil Fuels.
On October 15, we will take the message of the People Vs. Fossil Fuels week of action to our local federal building in San Francisco, in solidarity with the hundreds of activists that will be putting their liberty on the line in Washington, D.C.
Join us in making these demands: https://peoplevsfossilfuels.org/demands/
If you'd like to just show up and show your support, we will have plenty of banners and signs on-site for people to hold.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 10/15/2021
|People Vs. Fossil Fuels Solidarity Action
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday October 15
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Extinction Rebellion San Francisco Bay Area
|dawg [at] xrsfbay.org
|Location Details
|Federal Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, SF
|
For more event information: https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/posts...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 10th, 2021 7:45 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network