If you'd like to just show up and show your support, we will have plenty of banners and signs on-site for people to hold. From October 11 to 15, thousands of people will take action at the White House, participate in civil disobedience, and demand that President Biden choose a side: People vs. Fossil Fuels.On October 15, we will take the message of the People Vs. Fossil Fuels week of action to our local federal building in San Francisco, in solidarity with the hundreds of activists that will be putting their liberty on the line in Washington, D.C.Join us in making these demands: https://peoplevsfossilfuels.org/demands/ If you'd like to just show up and show your support, we will have plenty of banners and signs on-site for people to hold. For more event information: https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/posts...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 10th, 2021 7:45 PM