



Join the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center for a conversation on confronting the disinformation crisis with Professor DAVID SLOSS, the John A. and Elizabeth H. Sutro

Professor of Law, Santa Clara University



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 7:00 p. m.



Link to join Webinar:



Registration not required, but RSVP greatly appreciated (and we'll send you a timely reminder):





“The Court’s First Amendment doctrine, combined with modern communications technology, has fostered the development of a media environment in which tens of millions of Americans inhabit echo chambers that are flooded with misinformation. That distorted media ecosystem led, almost inexorably, to an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, which left a stain on American democracy. To preserve our system of democratic self-government, Congress should pass legislation to regulate the spread of false and misleading information. However, unless the Court modifies its First Amendment doctrine, there is a substantial risk that the Supreme Court will invalidate legislation that clearly serves the public interest.”



“A CBS News poll in December 2020 found that 82 percent of Trump’s supporters believed that Biden’s victory was illegitimate and tainted by fraud. Why did more than 60 million Americans believe claims that were at best unsubstantiated, and at worst demonstrably false? The short answer is that roughly thirty percent of Americans receive most of their news and information from sources that are part of a “right-wing media ecosystem” that consistently disseminates ‘disinformation, lies, and half-truths.’”(Excerpted from Prof. Sloss’s blog, Riot in the Capitol: Blame the Supreme Court.)





ABOUT: Professor David Sloss, School of Law at Santa Clara University



Professor David Sloss has written a proposed federal statute that is designed to reduce the electronic amplification of lies and misinformation. The First Amendment imposes significant constraints, but Congress can enact legislation that is constitutionally valid and that could significantly reduce the harm caused by electronic amplification of misinformation related to elections and public health.



