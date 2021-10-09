top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/26/2021
Confronting Disinformation w/ Prof. David Sloss of Santa Clara Univesity School of Law
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 26
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPeninsula Peace and Justice Center
Location Details
Free Zoom Webinar
Why do more than 60 million Americans believe claims that are at best unsubstantiated, and at worst demonstrably false? How do we rein in the Big Lie (and other disinformation) without damaging free speech protections?

Join the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center for a conversation on confronting the disinformation crisis with Professor DAVID SLOSS, the John A. and Elizabeth H. Sutro
Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 7:00 p. m.

Link to join Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81570379236#success

Registration not required, but RSVP greatly appreciated (and we’ll send you a timely reminder): https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScu8jFdsaPNqWj97Xb-vJgEhzekfst86jKijQ7hm1btT95Gsg/viewform


“The Court’s First Amendment doctrine, combined with modern communications technology, has fostered the development of a media environment in which tens of millions of Americans inhabit echo chambers that are flooded with misinformation. That distorted media ecosystem led, almost inexorably, to an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, which left a stain on American democracy. To preserve our system of democratic self-government, Congress should pass legislation to regulate the spread of false and misleading information. However, unless the Court modifies its First Amendment doctrine, there is a substantial risk that the Supreme Court will invalidate legislation that clearly serves the public interest.”

“A CBS News poll in December 2020 found that 82 percent of Trump’s supporters believed that Biden’s victory was illegitimate and tainted by fraud. Why did more than 60 million Americans believe claims that were at best unsubstantiated, and at worst demonstrably false? The short answer is that roughly thirty percent of Americans receive most of their news and information from sources that are part of a “right-wing media ecosystem” that consistently disseminates ‘disinformation, lies, and half-truths.’”(Excerpted from Prof. Sloss’s blog, Riot in the Capitol: Blame the Supreme Court.)


ABOUT: Professor David Sloss, School of Law at Santa Clara University

Professor David Sloss has written a proposed federal statute that is designed to reduce the electronic amplification of lies and misinformation. The First Amendment imposes significant constraints, but Congress can enact legislation that is constitutionally valid and that could significantly reduce the harm caused by electronic amplification of misinformation related to elections and public health.

David Sloss is an internationally renowned scholar who has published three books and a few dozen book chapters and law review articles. His scholarship focuses on the relationship between domestic law and international affairs. His work in this area is informed by a decade of experience in the federal government, where he helped draft and negotiate several major international treaties. Professor Sloss is currently writing a book on information warfare and social media.
sm_confront.jpg
original image (1080x635)
For more event information: https://peaceandjustice.org/zoom-webinar-1...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 9th, 2021 1:53 PM
§
by Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
Saturday Oct 9th, 2021 1:53 PM
ppjc.png
https://peaceandjustice.org/zoom-webinar-1...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code